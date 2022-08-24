Bankruptcy exemptions are the tools to protect property from creditors and as well as the court in a bankruptcy proceeding. Filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Massachusetts can help you keep your home and other property while getting rid of debts you cannot pay. However, filing bankruptcy is a serious decision. A typical Chapter 13 case can take a little over five years to complete. That said, if you are facing wage garnishment in Massachusetts, a Chapter 13 may provide more breathing room.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO