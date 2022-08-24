Read full article on original website
Related
legalreader.com
Best Defense Strategies Against Drug Trafficking Charges in Florida
When someone sells drugs to an undercover officer things are pretty bad, but there are many ways seasoned lawyers can try to have the charges against you reduced or dropped altogether. Two Florida residents were sentenced last week to 25 years in jail after being found guilty of drug trafficking....
legalreader.com
How Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Works in Massachusetts
Bankruptcy exemptions are the tools to protect property from creditors and as well as the court in a bankruptcy proceeding. Filing Chapter 13 bankruptcy in Massachusetts can help you keep your home and other property while getting rid of debts you cannot pay. However, filing bankruptcy is a serious decision. A typical Chapter 13 case can take a little over five years to complete. That said, if you are facing wage garnishment in Massachusetts, a Chapter 13 may provide more breathing room.
Comments / 0