Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
Related
‘Friday Night Touchdown’ Week #2 in the books
Week #2 of FOX 8 ‘Friday Night Touchdown’, powered by Conrad’s is officially in the books.
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Tremendous leader’: Fallen soldier remembered before local football game
Friday night, at Avon Lake’s first home game of the season, fans in the stands wore red, white and blue while the family of Army Capt. Michael Medders was escorted onto the field for a special pre-game memorial.
Sean Martin rallies No. 6 St. Ignatius in triple OT vs. No. 5 Mentor, 26-20: Highlights, by the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sean Martin and Brandon Webster like to compete with one another. They line up on opposite sides of the defense at cornerback for St. Ignatius. When necessary, they play a little offense for the Wildcats, who needed their efforts on both sides of the ball Friday night for a 26-20 triple overtime victory against Mentor at FirstEnergy Stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geauganews.com
Cleveland Art Hosts its Final 2022 Summer Festival at Auburn Corners
Auburn Corners’ Summer Festivals final weekend of 2022 is taking place on September 9 & 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Reithoffer’s Art Gallery and Event Space at 17711 Ravenna Rd. Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where vendors will sell their wares, food trucks will provide guests with delicious delicacies and local musicians will perform live.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Cleveland, Ohio
There’s a lot to love about Cleveland, Ohio. Although the city doesn’t tend to make it to the top of most travelers’ bucket lists, spend a day in this up-and-coming city, and you’ll quickly realize why it should be! From its thriving arts community and buzzing craft beer scene to its world-class museums and fun annual festivals, this place really does have something for everyone.
Cleveland Jewish News
Blue Angels pilot with Cleveland ties to fly at Labor Day air show at Burke
As part of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels team, Lt. Cmdr. Cary Rickoff is excited to perform with his team at the Cleveland International Air Show from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5 at Burke Lakefront Airport. While he enjoys each city the team performs in every year, Cleveland has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates from Game 124
SEATTLE — Josh Naylor and the first-place Guardians face the Mariners in game two of a four-game weekend series at T-Mobile Park. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates. Guardians merchandise...
Cleveland Scene
27 of the Best Spots for Lunch in Downtown Cleveland
As workers continue return to downtown Cleveland, they'll find a lunch landscape with many familiar spots, a host of newcomers that have opened since the pandemic began, and, sadly, some favorites that have since shuttered. There are plenty of great options whether you're in need of something quick or a sit-down affair, with sushi, tacos, subs, bowls, wraps and more to get you through your workday. Here are some of our favorites.
thisiscleveland.com
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Cleveland
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Cleveland from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tickets for 'Hamilton' Dates at Playhouse Square This Winter Go On Sale Sept. 8
Tickets for the Hamilton's six-week engagement at Playhouse Square running Dec. 6 through Jan. 15 will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. They will not be sold at the box office. A limit of eight tickets per account will be enforced and casual fans, superfans and newbies can expect prices to range from $39 to $179. Once again, 40 seats running only $10 apiece will be set aside for a raffle for each performance. Details to come on that later. The first national tour of Hamilton played in Cleveland in 2018, and another was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Fahrenheit’s Tremont building up for sale
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The building that houses Fahrenheit at 2417 Professor Ave. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is up for sale but should have little if any effect on restaurant owner Rocco Whalen, who had previously announced he was planning to move the restaurant to downtown Cleveland. Last year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coolcleveland.com
The Blossom Music Center Hills Will Be Alive With “The Sound of Music”
The woods and hills at Blossom Music center will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, as the orchestra season (apart from special-event pop concerts) ends with the Blossom Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Andy Einhorn, taking the stage for one final time this season. The Blossom Festival Orchestra will be joined by members of Baldwin Wallace University’s nationally celebrated Music Theatre program, led by Victoria Bussert.
John Carroll University student and owner of 440 Kicks donates over 100 pairs of shoes to kids in need
CLEVELAND — Over 100 kids received new Nike shoes ahead of the upcoming school year, thanks to one local entrepreneur. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Hayden Speeth, John Carroll University junior and the owner/founder...
northeastohioparent.com
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
medinacountylife.com
Medina Swears in Five New Firefighters
Medina, Ohio: Five new firefighters officially joined the ranks of the Medina Fire Department during a swearing-in on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. During a ceremony in front of family, friends, and fellow firefighters Medina Fire Department grew in strength as four men and one woman joined the regular part-time rotation.
Comments / 3