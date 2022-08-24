ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

shsu.edu

Gun Violence Study Earns Postdoctoral Grant

Eric Connolly, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Sam Houston State University, is supervising a research project funded by a $50,000 postdoctoral grant from the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research. The project, run by Sultan Altikriti, a visiting assistant professor in sociology, criminology and criminal justice from Emmanuel College in Boston, examines roughly 1,000 youth involved in the justice system and plans to study the role of individual and situational factors for gun use from adolescence to adulthood.
thevindicator.com

Liberty County to handle Dayton ISD taxes

Taxpayers in Dayton ISD will see a change when tax statements come out next year after school officials agreed to have that process handled by Liberty County. Tax Assessor-Collector Ricky Brown appeared before commissioners on Tuesday asking for their approval on this change, which would bring the total number of government entities the county serves to 26.
bluebonnetnews.com

Sheriff: Liberty County Jail fails Jail Commission inspection, receives praise for improvements

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards paid a visit to the Liberty County Jail last week. While Liberty County failed the overall inspection due to overcrowding, the county jail, with a maximum bed space of 291, received praise for numerous inspection points related to recordkeeping, security checks, food service, medical services, hygiene, jail sanitation, recreation logs, suicide logs, and compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to Warden Anne Marie Mitchell.
Community Impact Houston

FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median

A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort wins special recognition as “One of the Top 10 Hotels in Texas” in Travel + Leisure magazine

THE WOODLANDS, TX – It’s become a trope – bordering on a tiresome cliché – to describe a location as a ‘hidden gem.’ Ordinarily at Woodlands Online we strive for better grammar and storytelling; however, when it comes to discussing The Woodlands Resort - Curio Collection by Hilton, we’re hard pressed to find a better description.
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township Board proposes historically low tax rate

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township’s Board of Directors unanimously proposed its lowest tax rate in its 12-year history at a 2023 Budget Workshop meeting on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All seven (7) Directors voted on a proposed tax rate of $0.1875 cents per $100 of appraised value...
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Aug. 23, 2022. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
fox26houston.com

Magnolia ISD elementary school lockdown lifted after reported gunshots in the area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities placed a Magnolia ISD elementary school in Montgomery County on temporary lockdown after reports of gunshots in the area. Details are limited, but deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that Williams Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. As...
Panr

1418 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy Unit# 90

Bridgeland - What a fantastic place to call home! This newly developed lofts offer a large open floor plan with lots of features Located in a cozy yet vibrant pocket, these apartments have everything you need to live stylishly and comfortably. Be sure to call one of our friendly staff today for up to date pricing and availability.
mocomotive.com

Conroe man found dead inside vehicle, authorities investigating

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a Conroe man was found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street. When deputies arrived on the…
bluebonnetnews.com

2 brothers killed in fatal crash in Devers Thursday

A head-on accident on Thursday, Aug. 25, has claimed the life of two brothers and seriously injured another driver, all from the Beaumont area, according to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety. The accident took place at 12:23 p.m. on...
KBTX.com

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in north Waller County. According to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office the shooting started when two men and a woman were in a car together and started arguing and one of the men reportedly shot the other man.
