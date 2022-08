PHILADELPHIA – Playing in its first road game of the 2022 season, the Lehigh field hockey team fell 6-0 to Temple Sunday at Howarth Field. The Owls had six different goal scorers to win their second straight to start the season. Lehigh was held without a shot or a corner in the first half and picked things up in the second half, but the Mountain Hawks were unable to find the back of the cage as they fall to 0-2. Temple finished with a 15-6 advantage in shots and a 9-2 edge in corners.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO