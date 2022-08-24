On Jennifer Delgado's 43rd birthday, San Antonio Police ask for leads to catch her killer

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
foxsanantonio.com
Siblings shot in the leg and hand while one was cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling was cleaning a gun and shot himself...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman arrested after leaving scene of deadly crash involving motorcyclist, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested Saturday after San Antonio police said she left the scene of a deadly crash she was involved in earlier this year. Mercedes Haines, 29, is charged with failure to stop and render aid - death, according to records from the Bexar County Jail.
WFAA
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation near San Antonio, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
San Antonio police officer fired for punching pregnant woman in head wins job back in arbitration
The arbitrator who returned the officer to the job heard the case under the police union's prior bargaining agreement.
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
KSAT 12
Man found dead in pool of blood at North Side home; 1 detained
SAN ANTONIO – A man was detained at his North Side home on Friday morning after another man was found dead in a pool of blood, according to San Antonio police. Police said they initially received a call after 6 a.m. from a man saying he thought he hurt someone at his home in the 100 block of Englewood, not far from West Avenue.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
Thieves Make Off With 6-Foot Rooster Statue From Texas Business: VIDEO
"It probably even more hurt that it happened in my neighborhood."
KSAT 12
Woman found with gunshot wound in Northeast Side hotel room
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken to the hospital on Friday morning after she said she was shot while walking on a Northeast Side street. San Antonio police Sgt. Matthew Brown said they responded to the shooting call at the Sun Motel in the 1000 block of Austin Highway.
Bexar County deputies arrest eight in incident at Converse Walmart
Deputies reported hearing gunshots at a nearby house.
KSAT 12
Driving instructor warns young drivers to be cautious as road rage calls become more common
San Antonio – San Antonio police are looking for help identifying a man seen on video pulling a gun on a driver in July along I-10 and S. New Braunfels. The report said the victim unintentionally cut off the driver and the suspect continued to follow her, despite her attempt to get away.
KSAT 12
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at Converse home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart, sheriff says
CONVERSE, Texas – Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in Converse, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident happened Saturday afternoon when deputies were initially called to a home in the...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
KTSA
Life sentence for San Antonio man found guilty of murder in shooting over tires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is getting as life sentence after being found guilty of murder in a shooting death that may have been over rental tires. A jury found Richard Vallejo guilty in the shooting death of Andrew Gomez on Thursday, and a sentence of life in prison was handed down Friday.
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times during apparent road rage incident, in critical condition, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police said he was shot during an apparent road rage incident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened on Culebra Road and Loop 1604 around 5 p.m. Saturday, when the driver of a Toyota Camry got out of their vehicle after getting stuck behind a stopped pickup truck and approached the driver.
KSAT 12
Two hospitalized, two in custody after shooting at Southeast apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between neighbors ended in a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex. On Saturday at 3:45 a.m., SAPD officers responded to an apartment complex located at 3203 Bolmore Street in reference to a shooting. A man and woman were shot just outside their home...
Man in critical condition after he was shot on a sidewalk; police search for suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a person who shot a man on a sidewalk on the city's northwest side. The shooting happened around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday near an apartment complex close to NW Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said a man was outside...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
