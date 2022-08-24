Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Mastriano wore Confederate uniform for faculty photo
CARLISLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano posed in a Confederate uniform for a faculty photo at the Army War College, three years before he retired from the U.S. Army. Reuters said Friday that Mastriano was in the uniform in a 2013-14 portrait for the Department of...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death
SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques
The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
local21news.com
Plans underway for a new health center at former Gold's Gym location in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) has reached an agreement to sell the former Gold's Gym building at the Southgate Shopping Center to Keystone Health. Keystone Health is the only federally qualified Community Health Center serving Franklin County. With more than 540 employees and...
earnthenecklace.com
Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?
Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
WOLF
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
Police search for missing York teen
YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
Family asks for help while grieving deaths of mother, 5-year-old daughter
A Pennsylvania family needs help as they continue to grieve after an Edgewood man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter to death inside their home.
Maryland company expands into Pa. as result of merger
A financial advisory firm based in Maryland has expanded into Lancaster County as a result of a merger. ISI Financial Group, a financial advisory group in Manheim Township that has about 475 clients and manages more than $700 million in client assets merged with Greenspring Advisors on Aug. 15. ISI,...
Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Subject of manhunt charged with possession of firearm in Franklin County
The subject of a Shippensburg manhunt that locked down area schools has been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited, according to court documents. State Police initiated a manhunt after William Lewis, 32, of Chambersburg in the area of the Roxbury Treatment Center Friday afternoon, indicating he could be armed.
Franklin County Trunk Or Treat Planned For Nov. 1
Several Franklin County departments, local law enforcement agencies and first responders are joining forces to host a free Halloween celebration for area youth. Franklin County’s annual Trunk or Treat Night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot at 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will be on hand for this safe, family-friendly trick-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.
aminerdetail.com
Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward
A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
NBC Washington
2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say. Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said. A third person was flown to the...
Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center
The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
3 Middletown football players retain law firm after hazing incident
Three Middletown football players’ families have retained lawyers from a Harrisburg firm known for taking on sexual abuse cases in civil court, according to one of the law partners. The move comes after Middletown’s high school canceled its football season amid reports and videos shared on social media of...
