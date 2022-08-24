ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

abc27.com

Annual corn festival held in Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Shippensburg was up to its ears in corn on Saturday. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. It was a big turnout for the 41st annual corn festival. There were 250 craft and...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Schools Offers Support After Student’s Sudden Death

SELINSGROVE – WKOK received word of a student’s death Friday. The Selinsgrove Area School District student, who authorities are not identifying, they tell us died suddenly. School district officials would not comment further but did say students are welcome to contact the district for counseling or other services.
SELINSGROVE, PA
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 6: From Frederick to Hagerstown to Hancock to Rocky Gap, Monocacy and Cushwa Breweries and legendary Buddy Lou’s Antiques

The sixth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a morning of visiting our favorite city in Maryland: Frederick and then a day of exploration (and beer) west toward Hagerstown, Hancock and onto Rocky Gap Casino and Resort where we enjoyed a fire pit on the lake.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Janel Knight Leaving ABC27: Where Is the Harrisburg Anchor Going?

Residents of Harrisburg loved watching WHTM-TV’s ABC27 anchor and reporter Janel Knight every morning and evening. She has been part of their mornings for the last 11 years. Fans loved her natural way of delivering the news, her year of carrying those twins, seeing her oldest son sneak onto the camera, and her contagious smile. They are super sad and want to know why Janel Knight is leaving ABC27. Fortunately for her followers, the anchor addressed their concerns.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police search for missing York teen

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teen from York. Jean Baptiste, 17, was last seen by his family on Thursday. He is a member of CASA and part of CASA's student program, Mi Espacio. Baptiste is a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 250...
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Trunk Or Treat Planned For Nov. 1

Several Franklin County departments, local law enforcement agencies and first responders are joining forces to host a free Halloween celebration for area youth. Franklin County’s annual Trunk or Treat Night will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot at 3055 Black Gap Road, Chambersburg. Representatives from the Franklin County Adult Probation Department, Franklin County Juvenile Probation, the Franklin County Jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement agencies, first responders and other organizations will be on hand for this safe, family-friendly trick-or-treat event. Costumes are encouraged.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
aminerdetail.com

Another Frederick County Sheriff Whistleblower Comes Forward

A third whistleblower within the Frederick County Sheriff Office has come forward to reveal the dirty little secrets of the department. Similar to the lawsuit filed by Sergeant Amanda Ensor, claims of hostile work environment, nepotism, lack of training, and harassment have been levied against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Teens Killed in Hagerstown Crash With Tractor-Trailer

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old died and a third person is hurt after a crash Thursday on Interstate 81 in Hagerstown, Maryland, authorities say. Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, and Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, were the victims, Maryland State Police said. A third person was flown to the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

Former M&T branch to be turned into workforce development center

The Spanish American Civic Association will take over a former banking office to create a new workforce development center. The organization said that the new center in York will help underemployed and unemployed residents find jobs in high-demand fields such as health care, construction, culinary arts and building maintenance. The...
YORK, PA

