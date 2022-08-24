Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Boulder takes step toward adding expanded climate tax to ballotMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Opinion: Homeless coalition client interviews retiring CEO ParvenskyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Energy site north of Fort Collins ordered to cease operations by CDPHE
An oil and gas site north of Fort Collins was ordered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to cease operations Thursday over concerns to public health.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
Pollo Campero Has Plans for Massive Expansion in Denver and Colorado Springs
In the next five years, the global fast-food chicken chain will open four to six locations with 16 potentially on the horizon
LOOKING BACK: Unlikely rescue saved alleged Colorado killer on remote mountain pass
In 1982, a chain of unlikely events led to a man being saved on a treacherous Colorado mountain pass. Close to 40 years later, the man that was rescued would be accused of committing two murders on the same night that he narrowly escaped freezing to death. On January 6,...
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
116-Year-Old Colorado Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
DougCo schools among least financially equitable in the state
(Castle Rock, CO) A recent report by the financial website Wallet Hub listed the Douglas County School District as one of the least equitable districts in Colorado, ranking at No. 174 out of 178 districts.
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Kennedy marks historic Colorado water project; legislator comments on party switch
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Seventy-five thousand Coloradans arrived in Pueblo to join President John F. Kennedy as he marked the successful completion of a 30-year campaign for congressional approval of the FryingPan-Arkansas Project. The $171 million project involved importing spring snowmelt and runoff from the Western Slope to the...
Oil-gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
Some Colorado firefighters struggle to get help after being diagnosed with cancer
DENVER — For years, firefighters in Denver were tangled in a system designed to help them if they were diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it seemed to have the opposite effect for some diagnoses. Now firefighters and the city are working to streamline the program so that it helps when...
Three booze issues will be on Colorado's November ballot
Three more statewide initiatives — concerning the expansion of liquor licenses, where wine can be sold, and for third-party alcohol delivery — will be up for votes in Colorado’s November election.
Demand for services at Arapahoe County eviction clinic continues to rise
It's unusual for the Arapahoe County eviction clinic to be quiet on any day it's open. On Friday morning, only staff were present.
US economy shrank less than previously estimated; fears linger among local biz
Colorado's local businesses continue to navigate a number of economic issues, including record-high inflation, staffing shortages and lingering supply chain disruptions.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
John Elway misses cut, Guy Boros takes lead at 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open
DENVER — John Elway’s time at the 23rd Inspirato Colorado Senior Open is over. And a mainstay on the PGA Tour Champions tops the leaderboard after the second round at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Thursday. Elway, playing as an amateur out of Cherry Hills Country Club,...
Aurora hands out steering wheel locks, other supplies during family safety event
Aurora gave away more than 300 steering wheel locks Saturday during a safety event where the city handed out free safety supplies. The event, originally scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., ran out of supplies by 11:06, according to a tweet from the police department. One person who said they attended tweeted the city began handing items out early.
douglas.co.us
CDOT crews move wildlife fencing operations to the east side of I-25
Information courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation. After several months of work, the project team is wrapping up fence installation on the west side of Interstate 25 (southbound) between Castle Rock Parkway and Ridgegate Parkway. Crews will continue to install game ramps on the west side in the coming weeks, but the majority of work will shift to the east side of I-25 (northbound).
coloradofoic.org
A year after the legislature passed a law on police radio encryption, Denver-area news outlets are still blocked from listening
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
