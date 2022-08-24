Read full article on original website
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Billboard in San Francisco Cites Uvalde Massacre as a Reason Not To Move to Texas
A billboard recently spotted in San Francisco, California has raised many questions about who put it up and why it is urging people not to move to Texas. While the Texas-California rivalry is nothing new, a lot of people are upset about the use of an unspeakable tragedy to get a point across.
One of America’s Top Bars Is in Austin, Texas: Do You Agree?
Recently, Esquire magazine dropped their 2022 Best Bars in America list, and out of 25 watering holes across the country, a Central Texas drinking establishment made the list. More than one bar in the Lone Star State made the top 25 best list, as Diversion in Houston, Texas was also on the ranking.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
How Much More Rain Bell County Needs to End Drought and Burn Ban
The good news: rain, with more in the forecast across Central Texas. The bad news: Bell County Commissioners have voted to extend the area burn ban, since officials say we still haven't gotten enough rain yet for the drought to be over. In Central Texas this year, we've received less...
AT&T Stadium Proudly Welcomes Q BBQ Festival and 30k LBS of Meat
Texas is synonymous with BBQ and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so why not combine the two for what will be a delicious 3-day, mouth watering, lip smacking good time?. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am for the Q BBQ Fest, Presented by Miller Lite, November 4-6. Texas =...
Adults-Only Water Park in College Station Is Big Hit Outside of Texas
Sometimes you just want to splash around and be a kid again...without the kids, and with an adult beverage. That's exactly why people from all over the country have been coming to The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, Texas. Adult-Only Waterpark in Central Texas. CEO Heath Phillips told KBTX...
Beware! Dangerous Floods In Texas Could Be Life Threating
For months now there’s been a drought in Texas, during which lake levels have gone way down and the pavement has been hot enough to fry an egg on. (Trust me - my son and I did it.) Well, if you've peaked out your window today, you may have...
What The Heck? Texas Teachers Are Spending Big Bucks On School Supplies
According to News4SA, there was a new report showing that Texas teachers are now spending an average of $820 of their own money on school supplies - the largest amount ever. This is just absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. WHERE ARE THE PARENTS?. Schools across Texas are closed for another...
No Surprise Here – Food & Wine Magazine Picks Texas Favorite Snack
I'll give you three guesses on what popular road snack just topped Food & Wine's Best Snack in Texas list. I'll even give you a hint - it's become an iconic snack from a iconic Texas brand. Snack Time. What's your favorite snack? Bag of chips? Beef Jerky? Sunflower seeds?...
Banned in Texas – Instagram Filters You Can’t Use Here
Having trouble finding that certain Instagram filter you love so much? Do you live in Texas? That filter may be one of the filters that Texas has banned. Texas joins Illinois in banning certain facial recognition filters. Banned in Texas. According to a report from KXAN, Texas Attorney General Ken...
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
Anyone Look Familiar? These Are Texas’ Most Wanted Criminals
It is an unfortunate part of life in Texas, but crimes happen daily in the Lone Star State. Thanks the fine men and women in law enforcement, most suspects are eventually arrested and charged for their crimes. However, some escape justice and go on the run. Thankfully, it's easier than...
A Welcome To Killeen, Texas Hilarious TikTok Has The City Laughing
This is probably one of the funniest videos that I’ve seen about Killeen Texas. There’s a video that is circulating on TikTok right now that takes aim at Killeen, but you can't help but laugh at it. IT'S ALL GOOD FUN. I can see how some people could...
Rolling Snake Eyes: How Lucky is the State of Texas?
Some people are just born lucky it feels like. They always get the right answer on a random guess, they invest in a business that grows quickly...the list is endless. But sometimes plays in our favor when we find a $5 bill on the ground. But not all luck works...
Want To Discover New Places in Texas? One TikTok Has You Covered
Do you know how big Texas is? Texas covers 268,597 square miles of land! Yes indeed, Texas is the biggest state in the United States. With so much land covered and so many people covering the area, a lot goes on in a day in Texas. And with so many moving parts, there's a multitude of ideas and businesses. Everything moving all at once however, creates a simple problem.
Texas Lands 3 on List of “Top Cities for Unique Airbnb Stays”
If where you stay is as important as where you're going on vacation than here's some interesting news, Texas has three of the top 10 cities for "Unique Airbnb Stay." There is so much more to vacationing than just picking a destination. Sure, you can find a hotel to stay at for several days or, you can make it a real adventure and find a unique Airbnb and here in the great state of Texas, we have three of the top 10 cities with unique Airbnb opportunities.
The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think
Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas
It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
Texas Gas Prices Drop While This State Has The Highest Per Gallon
You may have noticed a little less pain at the pump lately while filling up your vehicle in Killeen, Texas and the surrounding area. While the price of food and other items continue rising, at least there's some relief at the pump for most of the Lone Star State right now.
