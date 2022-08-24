Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
Alabama High School Friday’s Football Scoreboard
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football games in Alabama; will be updated throughout the night. Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (OT) St. Paul’s Episcopal 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 3.
Check out all the scores from Friday’s Week 2 high school football games
Week 2 of the 2022 high school football season included blowouts and upsets across the state. Here is the complete scorelist from Friday’s games as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. FRIDAY’S SCORES. Addison 69, Vina 0. Albertville 41, Boaz 30. Alma Bryant 35, Holtville 29. American...
weisradio.com
Statewide High School Football Scores from Thursday and Friday
Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Greenville 25, Park Crossing 19 (OT) Shades Valley 34, Fairfield 28 (2OT) Valley Head 26, Section 20 (OT)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Did you know there are flying squirrels in Alabama?
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... flying squirrel in North Alabama?
thecutoffnews.com
Governor Ivey Continues Advancing Broadband Access Across State; Awards $26.6 Million to Alabama Communities
Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous locations throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply the access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service.
Week 2 Alabama High School Football Scores
This weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
birminghammommy.com
Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th
You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
‘The vine that ate the South’: How kudzu infested Alabama one vine at a time
To most Alabamians, it's just known as a nuisance. To others, kudzu is, un-affectionately, called "the vine that ate the South."
thebamabuzz.com
25 late summer/early fall festivals to look forward to across Alabama
As summer is winding down, we’re beginning to look ahead to leaves falling down, pumpkin spice lattes and of course, fun fall festivals. Read on to learn more and mark your calendars for 25 upcoming festivals across the state. 1. Sidewalk Film Festival—Birmingham | Aug. 22-Aug. 28. What:...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
This Is Alabama's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: Alabama suspects charged with killing Georgia man inside home
ROSSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement agents have arrested two Alabama men for the murder of a Georgia man found shot to death inside his home. Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 1, Walker County deputies and police in Rossville, Georgia were called to a home on the 400 block of East Peachtree Street after reports of shots being fired.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
Comments / 0