Governor Kay Ivey has awarded more than $26 million in state funds to provide broadband services in numerous locations throughout Alabama. The nine grants totaling $26.6 million were awarded to broadband providers across the state. Once work is completed, the expanded broadband service will provide the capability to serve nearly 15,000 additional households, businesses and public facilities, including schools and police and fire services in areas without access to broadband service. Broadband providers supply the access to broadband service, but households and businesses must still pay for connecting to the service.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO