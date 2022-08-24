Read full article on original website
New Heights: Cop on Top Returns to Raise Funds And Awareness For Special Olympics Hawai‘i
It takes dedication, effort and sweat — and they have all of them in abundance. Customers of Walmart and the Waiākea Center in Hilo on Thursday, Aug. 25, were greeted by a site they haven’t seen in two years. Atop 15-foot scaffolding, off-duty officers of the Hawai‘i Police Department collected donations while athletes and others did the same from below to take raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i to new heights as part of Cop on Top.
Kaiser Mental Health Workers to Hit Picket Line Second Time This Year
Mental health therapists at Kaiser Permanente clinics across the state will begin an open-ended strike starting next week. According to a press release from the National Union of Healthcare Workers, NUHW, understaffing has forced patients to wait months for therapy sessions. Mental health clinicians hope a strike will prompt the health care provider to address the access-to-care issues.
Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announces lane closures for Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — NĀ‘ĀLEHU. Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) possible...
Red Flag Warning Issued for Leeward Sections of Hawaiian Islands
A red flag warning is in effect starting at 11 a.m. till 6 p.m. for leeward sections of all the islands. According to the National Weather Service, northeast to east winds around 20 mph with higher gusts and 40% humidity is expected this afternoon. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Volunteer Youth Group from Puna Earns Top NPS Award for Service in HVNP
A volunteer youth group from Puna has earned a top National Park Service award for its outstanding volunteer service in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Young adults enrolled with the Hawaiʻi Academy of Arts & Sciences, HAAS, Workplace Readiness Program received the 2021 George and Virginia Hartzog Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service Youth Group Award for work performed in a national park that goes above and beyond normal duty.
HPD Revises Permitting Process for License to Carry Concealed, Unconcealed Firearms
The Hawai‘i Police Department has revised the permitting process for a license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms following the Supreme Court’s ruling on a landmark case out of New York. The High Court’s 6-3 decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc....
Flag Order Issued for Former Lawmaker
Gov. David Ige ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Friday, Aug. 26. This action is a mark of respect for the late James W. Wong, a former member of the State of Hawaiʻi House of Representatives and Senate, Ige’s office announced Thursday, Aug. 25.
HPD Identifies Woman Found Pinned Between Car, Gate Post in Kea‘au
Authorities have identified a woman killed in a public accident involving a single motor vehicle in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15. At 6:43 p.m., Hawai‘i police responded to the area of 23rd Avenue and Paradise Drive Drive in Kea‘au where they found a woman, later identified as Dorinda Bosetti, 54, of Long Beach, Calif., pinned between her vehicle and gate post.
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 26, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Aug. 26, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
