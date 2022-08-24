Read full article on original website
THURS: Gov. Lujan Grisham tests positive for COVID, + More
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID – Associated Press. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion...
California is set to ban sales of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address climate change and harmful pollution by moving the nation's largest auto market away from the internal combustion engine. California LOS ANGELES — California air regulators will vote Thursday on a historic plan to address...
Unusually large number of earthquakes hit South Carolina
A mystery is shaking up South Carolina — literally. An unusually large number of earthquakes have hit the state this year and scientists don't know why.
