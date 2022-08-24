Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison After "Claiming Thousands of Dollars In Fraudulent Refunds"TaxBuzzWaukegan, IL
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
MATC Times
5066-5068 N. 84th Street
3 BEDROOM/ 1 BATH UPPER UNIT - Spacious 3 Bedroom UPPER Duplex, eat-in kitchen, freshly painted, washer/dryer hook-up in basement and 2 off street parking spots. Rent assistance accepted. NO APPLIANCES. No Pets Allowed. Location. 5066-5068 N. 84th Street, Milwaukee, WI. Address approximated. Rent. $950. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date.
MATC Times
6122 W Florist Ave
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex! Available soon! On-site laundry!. Pets welcome with additional fee. Please take a look at our other available properties on our website: snshn.co. If you have any questions or concerns please call or e-mail: Jordan@snshn.co ; (262)735-5989 ext. 3. *images...
MATC Times
Merrill Park Apartments
Merrill Park Neighborhood, studios, one and two bedrooms with flexible month to month leasing, heat and internet included, laundry on site, underground parking. General Rental Requirements: Must have rental references of 12 months within the last twelve months from a landlord. No evictions (unless paid/dismissed) Monthly income should be minimum two the three times monthly rent depending on utilities included.
MATC Times
1601 State Street Lower
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full Baths Near Restaurants Racine - This spacious home with 2 huge bedrooms 2 full baths is ready for you to call it home. Located in the heart of Racine, near restaurants, stores and more. This home has brand new carpet in both bedrooms and living room, tons of natural lighting, parking available and storage in basement. Tenants are responsible for all utilities $75 water charge is billed monthly. Lawn Care is tenants responsibility, if you’re interested please visit our website and apply online at www.duranterich.com!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MATC Times
6346 S 35th St.
Rare unique 1-BR, 1-story ranch (like a house) - Property Id: 888612. Like nothing else in Franklin, in a peaceful setting with just 24 units on 2.5 acres. No one above, no one below. Amazing privacy. Major upgrades by architect/owner will be complete by late June. The distinguished bathroom is fully tiled in vintage house style. In-unit laundry with full-size appliances and a laundry sink. No stairs or steps for easy access. Homelike and friendly. Many tenants here for over 15 years. Very low utility costs. Garage is available for an additional $60 per month. The kitchen has a window that overlooks the garden plots that are available for your summer vegetables. Occupancy anytime after August 30. Contact me only through this site. The telephone number in this post is not monitored.
MATC Times
4703 W. National Avenue
**1ST MONTH RENT FREE** 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH *HEAT INCLUDED* - 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom 2nd floor apartment. Located right near Miller Park across from VA hospital. FRESHLY PAINTED! Includes heat, water and sewer, A/C, appliances, coin-op laundry, and storage. On a bus line and close to shopping centers. This is a no smoking building.
MATC Times
5324 W. Beloit Rd.
Spacious Remodeled Studio/Efficiency Apartment!! - Studio $700.00/month. Updated classic Milwaukee studio apartment, perfect for a single person, student or couple looking to start out or downsize. On-site laundry helps with saving trips to the laundry mat. Heat, water, trash and sewer are included in the rent. Great neighborhood, within walking distance of Walmart, Target and bus lines.
MATC Times
632 W Historic Mitchell St
2 Bed 1 Bath Apartment *Pictures Coming Soon* - Come check out this 2 Bed 1 Bath unit located in the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. With secured entry to the building, super high ceilings, an off street parking spot, and shared coin laundry, there's a lot to love!. Pets welcome...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MATC Times
2233 N Summit Ave
Lake Summit-Awesome value! GREAT Location! - Lake Summit is located on Milwaukee’s trendy Eastside! This updated two bedroom, bath and a half apartment home includes heat and features king and queen sized bedrooms with great views!. Apartment interiors include an updated kitchen with a full size range, refrigerator and...
MATC Times
1679 N Cass St 1
Luxury One Bedroom Furnished Unit - Property Id: 946801. This breathtaking 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit is furnished, fully stocked, and available for rent. This unit has a private entrance, open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. The upstairs master suite has a full bath with an oversized shower and Jacuzzi tub and a built-in library/bookshelf. All of this in an old historic cream city brick home built in 1885. The furnishings & decor are ''Jazz'' inspired. Large cook's kitchen w/ granite tile countertops, dishwasher, large stainless steel bakers rack, gas range with Jenn-air system. Addt'l Features Include: Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Custom-built dining room table, German-made custom cabinetry, Spacious granite island, In-unit washer/dryer, Central A/C, Lots of windows, and more! Cat welcome with pet fees. 1 off street parking space included.
MATC Times
The Artisan Lofts Apartments
Enjoy the residences of The Artisan. Sophisticated living in a historically refurbished building, located in the trendy Walker’s Point district. The Artisan offers high-end touches including new appliances, granite counter tops, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, and soaring ceilings. A quality of living that mixes the modern and the best of historic Milwaukee with Cream City brick, huge windows, and arched doorways. Take in the fantastic panoramic city views and experience unique floor plans. Apartment homes are available in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom options.
MATC Times
1335-1337 S. 111th Street
Spacious upper in West Allis! - Spacious 3BD/1BA upper duplex in West Allis!. This unit is approximately 1,100 sq.ft and features a spacious living room, freshly remodeled eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, central air, (1) space in shared detached garage, tree lined back yard. Washer/dryer hookups and designated storage locker in shared basement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MATC Times
3785 N 97th St
Beautiful Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Colonial Home Available - Main level has large living room and dining room with gleaming hardwood floors. Eat in Kitchen includes all appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher) and includes lots of cabinets. Half bath with closet completes the main level. 3 bedrooms are upstairs spacious with large closets. Full bathroom with updated floors and plenty of storage. Includes washer and dryer. 2 car garage and side driveway with parking . This home is close to entertainment, shopping, medical collage of Wisconsin, banking, schools, hwy 45/94. Pets are welcome. Tenants are responsible for all utilities and lawn care. A $75 water fee is charged monthly. We accept all housing vouchers, must still meet requirements. If you’re interested visit our website at www.duranterich.com to apply online.
MATC Times
2657-59 S. 28th St.
Large 3 Bedroom With Parking!! - This is a quite building in a great area! This rental gives you close access to bus lines, hospitals, restaurants, shopping, and parks in Milwaukee. Rent for this unit is $800/mo with $900 Security Deposit. If you would like to view the unit you have two options. This home is located walking distance to saint lukes hospital, shopping, bus lines and more. You may schedule a self showing by calling 414-501-2455 and using the street address or serial number 1316640 ! You may also stop by our office to check out a key M-F 9am to 4pm And Sat. 10am to 1pm. Just bring an ID and a $20 refundable key deposit. Our office address is 4346 S. 27th St. And the office phone number is 414-282-6280 Ext. 1 For more information and to apply please go to our website http://www.devoerentals.com/property/
MATC Times
9204 W. Lincoln Avenue
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM **HEAT INCLUDED** - Very nice 1 bedroom apartment with Heat Included. Spacious living room with a/c unit, kitchen with stove & refrigerator, nice size bedroom, coin operated laundry, and storage. Secure locked entrance. On a bus line. No Pets Allowed. Location. 9204 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man accused; stealing $200K+ in aluminum beds, scrapping them
RACINE, Wis. - A 51-year-old Racine man is accused of stealing more than $200,000 in aluminum beds from a Racine business – and selling them for scrap. The accused is Roy McClinton Sr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Theft-movable property (>$100,000) Felony bail jumping. According...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11th and Keefe shooting; Milwaukee neighborhood flips focus
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man shot himself, died and a bullet from his gun wounded a police officer on Friday, Aug. 26. One day later, the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe where it all happened looked a lot different. Crime tape, replaced by lawn chairs. Instead of sirens, the sound of music. Those who live in the area showing their neighborhood is so much more than a crime scene.
WEAU-TV 13
5 people shot in Wisconsin city, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
Comments / 0