COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jamie Shepherd’s brace secured the 2-0 win for No. 10 BYU women’s soccer against Ohio State at the Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. “Huge game for us to come into Ohio State,” said BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood. “It’s such a great program, and I’m really proud of the girls for coming in and playing the way we did. I’m proud of the energy and effort that they gave tonight, and a great all-around team performance for us.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO