Large 3 Bedroom With Parking!! - This is a quite building in a great area! This rental gives you close access to bus lines, hospitals, restaurants, shopping, and parks in Milwaukee. Rent for this unit is $800/mo with $900 Security Deposit. If you would like to view the unit you have two options. This home is located walking distance to saint lukes hospital, shopping, bus lines and more. You may schedule a self showing by calling 414-501-2455 and using the street address or serial number 1316640 ! You may also stop by our office to check out a key M-F 9am to 4pm And Sat. 10am to 1pm. Just bring an ID and a $20 refundable key deposit. Our office address is 4346 S. 27th St. And the office phone number is 414-282-6280 Ext. 1 For more information and to apply please go to our website http://www.devoerentals.com/property/

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO