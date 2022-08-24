ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum

SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year

This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
