CONTENTIOUS VOTE: Superior School Board votes to keep gender identity curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Superior School District Education Board voted in favor of keeping gender identity curriculum in 5th grade classes Thursday night. The board voted 5 to 2 in favor of keeping the curriculum in class after a group of parents sent in a written complaint to the district in April, wanting to make it opt-in for parents and taught in middle or high school.
Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year
This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
Superior Educator Named Wisconsin’s Representative to National Teacher of the Year Program
An incredible honor was announced Monday for a Northland educator! The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. According to the official...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Labor Day Holiday 2022
The observance of the Labor Day holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Labor Day 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities
If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Win A Girls Getaway To Ashland, Wisconsin
You and your girlfriends deserve some fun! Win a getaway to beautiful Ashland, Wisconsin, courtesy of Visit Ashland, Northern State Bank, and MIX 108!. Find yourself by the water along the shore of Lake Superior in Ashland with a 2-night stay for 4 people at Cobblestone Hotel & Suites in Ashland along with a lunch at The Sandbar and dinner at Deep Water Grille during your visit - PLUS $500 in Chamber Bucks to treat yourselves around town!
Cloquet Police Department Teams Up With Carlton County To Issue Spay/Neuter Vouchers
The Cloquet Police Department has teamed up with Carlton County and area vet clinics to offer spay/neuter vouchers to owners of pets. If you live in the Carlton County area and have a dog or cat, then you are in luck. The Cloquet Police shared the news on their Facebook page. However, there are some requirements to be eligible for this voucher and some parameters as well:
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
Southern MN Bus Driver Taking Kids To YMCA Camp North Of Duluth Drunk on Fireball
This is such a disturbing story and a nightmare for parents who trust others to watch over their kids during the day. 35 students, ages 11-14, were on a charter bus ride to a YMCA Camp Warren in Eveleth, Minnesota when State Troopers were called to check on a bus that was driving chaotically northbound on I-35 Sunday morning, what they found when they pulled him over is chilling.
UWS In Superior Plans Development Projects On Both Ends Of Campus
The north and the south entrances to the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior could look a lot different in the next few years. Officials with the university have shared their plans for two seperate redevelopment projects - one at the north end of campus near Belknap Street and one at the south end of campus near Catlin Avenue and North 28th Street.
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
Local Auto Body Shop Ask For Public’s Help Identifying Two Individuals
This is such a bummer. A local auto body shop in Superior is asking for the public's help in finding two people they say have been stealing items on their property. This has become quite common over the past few years, especially for local police departments. Recently, the Duluth Police Department asked for the public's help in identifying a few people suspected of stealing. They shared a few screenshot photos of the two suspects and said they were wanted in relation to a vehicle theft.
kdal610.com
NERCC Escapee Arrested In Carlton County
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – An inmate at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC), in Grand Lake Township, walked off the grounds around 7:20 p-m Tuesday. A search of the area was unable to locate the inmate, identified as Zachary Mullen, and alerts were sent to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
FOX 21 Online
Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun. In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop. Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped...
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Section of E Superior Street in Duluth Temporarily Closed Beginning Monday
Summer may be winding down, but road construction and road closures continue across the Northland. One such project will force the City of Duluth to temporarily close a section of East Superior Street, providing what they hope will be a minor inconvenience to to both motorists and residents in the area.
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
WDIO News Announces New Local Lifestyle Show
How exciting! An awesome new lifestyle show is headed to a television screen near you and soon. The show will air on WDIO. I think we can all agree that the news has been really hard to watch over the past few years due to everything going on in the world. From the pandemic to global issues, it seems that the only news out there is bad news.
