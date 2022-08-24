Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Pick 5 Ticket Sold at Silver Spring Giant
He plays two or three times a week “and always the same numbers,” said the Silver Spring resident visiting Lottery headquarters on Wednesday. Those numbers – a combination of his kids’ birthdays – proved very lucky in the Aug. 22 midday Pick 5 drawing, coming out just as he’d hoped and delivering a $50,000 win.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland State Fair To Go For Three Consecutive Weekends; Nelly and Styx to Hold Concerts
The 2022 Maryland State Fair started on Thursday, August 25th at the Timonium fairgrounds (2200 York Rd. Lutherville-Timonium, MD). The schedule is different this year, focusing more on weekends by opening Thursdays through Sunday (and on Labor Day) for three consecutive weekends with the last day on Sunday, September 11th (opening hours are available below). Rap superstar Nelly, legendary rock band Styx and country music singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina will also be performing at an event called the “2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair.” The concerts do require separate tickets.
WJLA
Maryland twins who started blue crab delivery during pandemic open first restaurant
COLUMBIA, Md. (7News) — Maryland twins who were laid off during the pandemic are celebrating the two-year anniversary of owning their own business. Rae and La Middleton are welcoming customers to their first restaurant R&L Crab Co., which just opened in Columbia, Md. “This is our store, we are...
msn.com
19 Spectacular State Parks in Maryland
There’s something for everyone in Maryland State Parks. If you’re a history fanatic, there are plenty of colonial-era towns to explore. The Eastern Shore is teeming with wildlife sanctuaries and parks if you’re a nature lover. And if you’re just looking for a place to relax and take a break from the world, there is no shortage of State Parks in Maryland.
Ocean City Today
Counties with the oldest homes in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iheart.com
Worlds Strongest Woman is from Maryland
Tamara Walcott broke a Guinness World Record at a Virginia weightlifting competition and set records in the combined lifts of the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. Total weigh combined? She lifted a total 1,620.4 pounds. Walcott said she got started lifting just 4 years ago when she wanted...
Bay Net
Calvert Sheriff Mike Evans Wins Bronze At The Maryland Senior Olympics
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On August 8th through the 14th, Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans competed in the 2022 Maryland Senior Olympics Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament in Ellicott City, Maryland. Alongside his partner, Sue Scaduto, they captured the bronze medal in the 55-59 age class division and qualified for...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
Southern Maryland Online
St. Mary's Co. Marriage Licenses May, June, July 2022
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 26, 2022)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in May, June, and July 2022. Montgomery Lee Hill, 20, California, Md. and John William Dugan, 21, Hollywood, Md. Jessie Lynn Ack, 28, Mechanicsville, Md. and Kyle Christopher...
Boxing Scene
Dusty Harrison Returns on October 1, Tops 'Beltway Battles: Round Three'
Dusty Harrison-Hernandez is back. The welterweight contender (34-0-1, 20 KOs) from Washington, DC will make his anticipated return to the ring in his hometown on Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:00pm as the headliner of Beltway Battles: Round Three at the Entertainment & Sports Arena (ESA). Harrison-Hernandez will also serve as a...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
Lucky Marylander won $2.2 million from lottery ticket purchased at Royal Farms
A lucky Marylander hit the jackpot. They won the Thursday, August 18 multi-match drawing. The annuity prize is an estimated $2.2 million.
WTOP
Happy ending for Maryland record store owner whose rent check was stolen, cashed for $9K
Update, 6 p.m. Thursday: Johnson Lee said Thursday his bank has credited his account for $9,000. “I just got the call. I just wanted to thank the fraud department, and also Neal Augenstein and the WTOP crew, for being there for us,” Lee said. Kyle Tarrance, Truist’s public affairs...
Pumping new life into Security Square Mall
Community leaders hoping to revitalize Security Square Mall are celebrating plans by the state and Baltimore County to spend tens of millions of dollars to pump new life into it
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
We Know Where DC’s Coolest Brands Will Be This Weekend
Second to politics, the most notable thing about DC to non-residents is the cherry blossoms. Thousands flock to the DMV each spring to see nature’s wonder bloom around the city. Then, as quick as they came, they’re gone — but if you know where to look, they live on, in a series of murals all around the city, from Dupont to Northeast.
Alert Issued For Woman Missing In Laurel For More Than A Year
An alert has been issued by law enforcement agencies in Maryland as they attempt to locate a 54-year-old woman with ties to Virginia and South Carolina who has been missing since last year. Martel McKinnie-Jordan was reported missing on Nov. 27, 2021, according to the Laurel Police Department, after her...
NBC Washington
Family Mourns Man Killed in Maryland Garbage Truck Crash
A Maryland family is in mourning after a horrible freak accident. Francisco Madero of Glen Burnie was killed Tuesday on a rural road in Anne Arundel County when the garbage truck he was working on crashed on top of him. Medero’s family left flowers near the deep ruts beside the...
