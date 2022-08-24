Rare unique 1-BR, 1-story ranch (like a house) - Property Id: 888612. Like nothing else in Franklin, in a peaceful setting with just 24 units on 2.5 acres. No one above, no one below. Amazing privacy. Major upgrades by architect/owner will be complete by late June. The distinguished bathroom is fully tiled in vintage house style. In-unit laundry with full-size appliances and a laundry sink. No stairs or steps for easy access. Homelike and friendly. Many tenants here for over 15 years. Very low utility costs. Garage is available for an additional $60 per month. The kitchen has a window that overlooks the garden plots that are available for your summer vegetables. Occupancy anytime after August 30. Contact me only through this site. The telephone number in this post is not monitored.

FRANKLIN, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO