Owatonna, MN

Italian restaurant to move in to Jerry's space

By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 3 days ago

Since the moment developer Mac Hamilton stood in City Hall and detailed his plans for the 200 block of Owatonna’s downtown Cedar Avenue, the community has been on pins and needles waiting for the answer to one question:

What will take the place of Jerry’s Supper Club?

Nearly two years later, there is an answer.

During the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism event Business After Hours, Craig Korvela announced to the Tuesday evening crowd he would be bringing Roma’s Italian Eatery to the empty space. Alongside his business partner Brett Reese, and a handful of other private investors, Korvela owns and helps manage Redemption in Faribault and Reunion in Northfield.

“People have been reaching out to us from the Owatonna market for a long time to put something in down there,” Korvela said. “Relationships are how these things happen, and the people at Federated Insurance were really pushing for our group to come to the area.”

“This is a great opportunity,” he continued. “It’s going to be a good fit for the community.”

Korvela’s group will be leasing the space from Hamilton’s company, Hamilton Real Estate Group. Hamilton said he is both excited and proud to see this final piece of the project, which included building the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel and refurbishing the old building on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Vine Street, come into place, noting that Italian is specifically what the Owatonna community expressed they wanted.

“I was only one vote out of a thousand,” Hamilton laughed, referencing the restaurant survey that was pushed out to the community through the Engage Owatonna platform.

Through the month of May, the community engagement website sought input on what kind of restaurants residents would like to see move in to Owatonna. Gaining more than 1,000 responses, 894 people said they wanted to see an Italian restaurant come to town.

“[The results] influenced the restaurant that Craig ultimately perceived for the community,” Hamilton said. “We looked long and hard for someone, we wanted to make sure we made the right selection for the community, and I think we have.”

Chamber President Brad Meier said the data collected from the survey and the end result of an Italian restaurant coming to town solidifies the importance of the general public engaging in areas of the community where decisions are being made.

“This really highlight the fact that people who are going into business want to know what the community is thinking, and there are some logistical reasons for that: they want to make sure they are delivering what people want, and that they understand where the support is going to come from,” said Meier, who is also a part of the Engage Owatonna Task Force. “The fact that the community spoke really loud and clear about the type of restaurant they needed and wanted here — this group listened and is following through.”

Aside from what the local community desired, Korvela said Owatonna is a prime location to establish an Italian restaurant to draw others from around the area.

“We really don’t have any Italian options around us, so this is going to be a great addition not only to Owatonna, but to the 30-mile radius surrounding,” he said.

Roma’s Italian Eatery

Having worked in a fine Italian restaurant in college, Korvela has a specific atmosphere in mind heading into the construction of Roma’s.

“It will look slightly elevated when you come into the property, which is a bit distressed right now,” he laughed. “There are some classic columns in there now that need to be exposed, and the brick walls will be beautifully shown off where they were covered before.”

With 25 years in the industry, Korvela is also looking forward to creating a diverse menu with Italian favorites, homemade pasta and ravioli, various non-pasta entrees and one item he hopes to see on every table.

“It’s a shareable bread that we will be making in house that is essentially a stromboli form mixed with meats and cheeses, baked and topped with olive oil and parmesan,” he said. “It is meant to be shared with two or more people, and I just imagine breaking bread is going to be a lot of fun at the restaurant.”

Roma’s will also have a retail shop, where people can buy Korvela’s already iconic bread to take home and bake, as well as purchase cannolis, tiramisu and the homemade pastas.

Perhaps what he is most looking forward to, however, is bringing people in to enjoy the experience together.

“It is very much going to be a ‘come as you are’ type of place, I want everyone to feel comfortable, but it will also be great for a special date night,” Korvela said. “We are all just really excited to be there in Owatonna.”

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874

