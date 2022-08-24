AKRON — The Akron Zoo, in partnership with Akron Public Schools (APS), welcomed more than 5,000 guests to its Backpack Adventure event Aug. 16-17. During these events, more than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were passed out to APS students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students from the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and East High School Marching Band provided entertainment and Akron Children’s Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, while Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions provided mental health resources. Other community organizations also participated in the event. Backpack Adventure was made possible with help from Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO