Zoo provides backpacks to APS students
AKRON — The Akron Zoo, in partnership with Akron Public Schools (APS), welcomed more than 5,000 guests to its Backpack Adventure event Aug. 16-17. During these events, more than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were passed out to APS students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students from the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and East High School Marching Band provided entertainment and Akron Children’s Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, while Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions provided mental health resources. Other community organizations also participated in the event. Backpack Adventure was made possible with help from Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
New group aims to help Ohioans who have past criminal convictions on their record
A group that advocates on behalf of Ohioans who have criminal records is launching a new program in Cleveland. The Alliance for Safety and Justice's new program "TimeDone" will provide information to Ohioans held back by a past record to help them build economic stability for their families and communities.
Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
‘Nobody wants to wait’: District installs cameras on school buses to catch violators
A warning to distracted drivers at the start of the new school year, the Canton City School District is very serious about identifying those who drive past a bus while it is picking up or dropping off students.
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won
Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
WEEKLY UPDATE: State Numbers Down, Stark Cases Up Slightly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers behaving differently, depending on where you look. COVID cases were down for the 4th straight week in Ohio, though the numbers have been rising slightly for two straight weeks now in Stark County. The state reported 23,000-plus new cases...
Map: More NE Ohio counties with high COVID spread
More Northeast Ohio counties have a high spread of COVID-19 this week.
Canton Introduces Online, Phone Payment Options for Utility Payments
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you like paying your bills online and are a city of Canton utility customer, paying that bill just became easier. A new payment system just up and running allows you to pay your utility bill two ways. One, using the “pay...
CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED.
THE NORTH ROYALTON STADIUM FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED. THE RAFFLE WILL SUPPORT ALL ATHLETIC TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATIONS IN THE NORTH ROYALTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. YOU CAN PURCHASE TICKETS FROM A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATION MEMBERS IN THE DISTRICT. ONLY $10.00 PER...
Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
Two men convicted of rape in Richland, Crawford counties
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men were found guilty this week on charges of rape in neighboring Ohio counties. Kevin Cross, 66, was found guilty on six counts of rape and Jason Tupps, 47, was found guilty on one count of rape, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. Cross was sentenced on Friday to […]
Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Free clothing closet for students in need expands to new space in Burton
What started as a small clothing closet being run out of a Geauga County woman's barn is now expanding to a. 2,000 sq. ft. space to store and provide gently-used clothes to students in need.
Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise
In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
USPS Akron hiring for multiple positions with pay up to $27.52 per hour: How to apply
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 26, 2022. The United States Postal Service (USPS) in Akron is looking to fill positions that range in pay from $17.32 per hour to $27.52 per hour. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
