Akron, OH

Zoo provides backpacks to APS students

AKRON — The Akron Zoo, in partnership with Akron Public Schools (APS), welcomed more than 5,000 guests to its Backpack Adventure event Aug. 16-17. During these events, more than 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies were passed out to APS students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Students from the Firestone CLC Vocal Jazz Ensemble and East High School Marching Band provided entertainment and Akron Children’s Hospital offered wellness checks and immunizations, while Minority Behavioral Health Group and Child Guidance & Family Solutions provided mental health resources. Other community organizations also participated in the event. Backpack Adventure was made possible with help from Dominion Energy, Andrea Rose Teodosio Foundation, Amazon, Giant Eagle, GOJO, GPD Group, METRO RTA, Towpath Credit Union, Christ Child Society, KeyBank and Stutler Leasing.
WKYC

Akron Pride Festival and Equity March returns

AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 28, 2021. Thousands of individuals gathered in Akron Saturday for the sixth annual Akron Pride Festival and Equity March. The festival returns to Summit County after drawing over 25,000 attendees in 2021. All of Saturday's...
whbc.com

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0. The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank. From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
WKYC

Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
mahoningmatters.com

After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won

Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: State Numbers Down, Stark Cases Up Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers behaving differently, depending on where you look. COVID cases were down for the 4th straight week in Ohio, though the numbers have been rising slightly for two straight weeks now in Stark County. The state reported 23,000-plus new cases...
northroyaltonathletics.com

CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED.

THE NORTH ROYALTON STADIUM FOUNDATION IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE CAR RAFFLE HAS RETURNED. THE RAFFLE WILL SUPPORT ALL ATHLETIC TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATIONS IN THE NORTH ROYALTON SCHOOL DISTRICT. YOU CAN PURCHASE TICKETS FROM A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT TEAMS, BAND AND ORGANIZATION MEMBERS IN THE DISTRICT. ONLY $10.00 PER...
27 First News

Brenda Jo Walker Townsel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Jo Walker Townsel 58, Youngstown, transitioned over into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at her home. Brenda was born July 4, 1964 in Youngstown, a daughter of Rev. Walter L. and Josephine E. Smith Walker. She was a graduate of East...
27 First News

Daniel Webster Mills Royal, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a year long decline in health, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, Daniel Webster Mills Royal, age 40, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away in Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with his family be his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on September...
hudson.oh.us

Summit County Prosecutor Warns that Carjackings are on the Rise

In a recent press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, she warns of a rising number of carjackings occurring in Summit County, as well as in cities throughout Northeast Ohio, including Akron and Cleveland. She offers ways to protect yourself and minimize your chance of becoming a victim.
