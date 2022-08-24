TOWN OF FORESTPORT-On August 27, 2022, at 4:37 p.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 28 in the area of Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport for a reported road rage incident. When troopers arrived, they discovered the male driver of a Chevrolet Impala suffering from a gunshot wound following a road rage incident with several motorcyclists. The victim was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Investigators ask if anyone witnessed this incident or may have stopped at the scene to contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (315) 366-6000. The investigation is continuing.

