Richmond, IN

hollandsfj.us

Springfield Middle School News

With almost everything, including a new school year, comes new opportunities. Now that Springfield Middle School and Springfield High School are no longer on the same time schedule, we studied a variety of options to make needed adjustments to support what will be the new traffic flow. SMS buses will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Daily Advocate

Big money races at the Darke County Fair.

GREENVILLE — The last day of harness horse racing took place at the Darke County Fair on Aug. 25 in front of the Grandstand. There were 15 races taking place, with big money on the line in each race. The main event was the Gene Riegle Memorial Open. The...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
munciejournal.com

$2 Can Get You Further In the Village on August 27th

MUNCIE, IN—The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns on Saturday August 27th, from 4p – 8p on a closed University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets. This event is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), and the Muncie Action Plan and is made possible by the support of Ball State University, Tribune Showprint and Muncie Map Co.
MUNCIE, IN
Sidney Daily News

The wheels on the van go round and round

Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

38 Special rocks Darke Co. Fair into the night

GREENVILLE — After a very succesful Sunday night concert with Riley Green and Laine Hardy, the Darke County Fair Board followed it up with another great concert on Wednesday evening. For the first time since the fair started hosting concerts, the Great Darke County Fair had two concerts during fair week. The mid-week concert featured legendary southern rockers, 38 Special.
GREENVILLE, OH
foodpoisonjournal.com

Another Indiana victim of E. coli at Wendy’s

Kendall Hyde of WXIX reports that Lawrenceburg man spent five days in the emergency room with extreme complications from what doctors say was E. coli from eating romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. Every weekend, Terry and Nancy Henkenberns go to the grocery and wrap up their trip with a $5...
countynewsonline.org

Sale of steer helps pay college tuition

GREENVILLE- With her son Luke away at college, Janelle Drinksneader had her younger son, Lance, take Luke’s grand champion steer into the auction ring to sell. The 1,300 pound steer brought $4,000 dollars with all the money going toward college expenses. “There’s a lot of work that goes into...
GREENVILLE, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora

Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
AURORA, IN
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
tippnews.com

Made In Miami County

Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
DAYTON, OH

