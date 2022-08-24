Read full article on original website
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Middle School News
With almost everything, including a new school year, comes new opportunities. Now that Springfield Middle School and Springfield High School are no longer on the same time schedule, we studied a variety of options to make needed adjustments to support what will be the new traffic flow. SMS buses will...
Hagerstown schedules parade for Hagerstown Little League team
Hagerstown will come together Saturday to celebrate their beloved little league team for their accomplishment of reaching the Little League World Series.
Operation Football Week 2: Belmont at Chaminade-Julienne Catholic
The Chaminade-Julienne Eagles soared a victory over the Belmont Bison with a final score of 42-0.
“2 Teams, 1 Cause” Rival volleyball teams honor Richmond police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — The inside of the New Castle Fieldhouse was filled with the sound of school spirit. “Richmond and New Castle used to be in the same conference. So it was a big rivalry,” said Jason Williams, New Castle parent. “It’s like chills because it’s just high school rivalries. You’ll always have it, […]
Daily Advocate
Big money races at the Darke County Fair.
GREENVILLE — The last day of harness horse racing took place at the Darke County Fair on Aug. 25 in front of the Grandstand. There were 15 races taking place, with big money on the line in each race. The main event was the Gene Riegle Memorial Open. The...
peakofohio.com
Tigers claw back over Raiders; Coldwater holds off BHS - HS Football Week 2 results
Raiders Senior QB Kam Allen threw a 13-yard touchdown to Chasen LeVan to bring Benjamin Logan within 1 point with 14 seconds left in the game. The PAT was no good after a bad snap. West Liberty-Salem was down 14 points twice during the game. For Benjamin Logan, Allen threw...
munciejournal.com
$2 Can Get You Further In the Village on August 27th
MUNCIE, IN—The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns on Saturday August 27th, from 4p – 8p on a closed University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets. This event is hosted by the Riverside/Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), and the Muncie Action Plan and is made possible by the support of Ball State University, Tribune Showprint and Muncie Map Co.
Sidney Daily News
The wheels on the van go round and round
Shelby County Libraries is extending their gratitude to Emerson for the donation to the Shelby County Libraries. The donation was used to fund the replacement of the library van. The library uses the van to make weekly deliveries to each of the five community locations, continue staff education and training, as well as attend promotional events. The new van also received a complete custom wrap by Visual Concepts by PSG, located in Sidney. The new design showcases both the library’s logo and Emerson’s We Love STEM logo, focusing on all the places you can go and things you can learn at the library. Shown with the new van are, left to right, Emily Garber, Nicole Schwieterman, Visual Concepts; Cassandra Monnin, Rikki Unterbrink, Suzanne Cline, Shelby County Libraries; Steve Roberts and Ann Runner, Emerson.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
38 Special rocks Darke Co. Fair into the night
GREENVILLE — After a very succesful Sunday night concert with Riley Green and Laine Hardy, the Darke County Fair Board followed it up with another great concert on Wednesday evening. For the first time since the fair started hosting concerts, the Great Darke County Fair had two concerts during fair week. The mid-week concert featured legendary southern rockers, 38 Special.
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Another Indiana victim of E. coli at Wendy’s
Kendall Hyde of WXIX reports that Lawrenceburg man spent five days in the emergency room with extreme complications from what doctors say was E. coli from eating romaine lettuce at Wendy’s. Every weekend, Terry and Nancy Henkenberns go to the grocery and wrap up their trip with a $5...
Dayton-area entrepreneur, philanthropist Roger Glass, 80, has died
DAYTON — Dayton-area entrepreneur and philanthropist Roger Glass, the president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza, died Wednesday at hospice. He was 80 years old. News Center 7 anchor James Brown was able to confirm word of Glass’s death through one of the restaurants and two other sources who were close to Glass,
countynewsonline.org
Sale of steer helps pay college tuition
GREENVILLE- With her son Luke away at college, Janelle Drinksneader had her younger son, Lance, take Luke’s grand champion steer into the auction ring to sell. The 1,300 pound steer brought $4,000 dollars with all the money going toward college expenses. “There’s a lot of work that goes into...
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
eaglecountryonline.com
Third Street The Place to Be This Saturday in Downtown Aurora
Several businesses will celebrate their grand reopening. (Aurora, Ind.) – Third Street’s all the rage this weekend in downtown Aurora. A series of ribbon cutting ceremonies will take place on Saturday, August 27 between 10:00 a.m. and noon. The schedule is as follows:. Sweet Shave Ribbon Cutting Grill...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Dayton
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Dayton, Ohio on Petfinder.
Ohio fugitive from Shelby County is apprehended in western Indiana
SIDNEY — An Ohio fugitive, on the run for four years from a rape charge in Shelby County involving a child, is in custody in western Indiana and is waiting to be brought back to Ohio, the Shelby Police Department said Friday. Todd Freeman, 42, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
