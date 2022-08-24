ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos, MN

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Multnomah County, OR
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Carlos, MN
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Multnomah County, OR
Accidents
drivinvibin.com

5 Reasons to Avoid Portland, Oregon

When traveling through the Pacific Northwest, some may think that stopping in Portland is a must. Many people, especially younger folks, consider it one of the best cities in America. However, it may not be all it’s cracked up to be and you might want avoid visiting Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body camera footage shows Oregon state lawmaker James Hieb’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released body camera footage showing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies arresting state lawmaker James Hieb at the Clackamas County Fair earlier this month. Hieb was arrested on Aug. 17 on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer, and later released. The state lawmaker represents Oregon House […]
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Forest Service#Minnesota Woman#Accident#Warejoncas#The Us Forest Service#Fed#Columbia
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Please, get us a light’: Neighbor pleas after another deadly crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Hiking
KIMT

Hiker who died in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls ID'd as Minnesota woman

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and did while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past...
kptv.com

OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
HILLSBORO, OR
kezi.com

Burglar sentenced to 15 years in prison

EUGENE, Ore. - A man who police say burglarized several Eugene businesses, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. According to the Eugene Police Department Thomas Young of Independence pled guilty to a total of 19 counts of burglary. Twelve burglaries were investigated by EPD. According to police, Young...
EUGENE, OR
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy