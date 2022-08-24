Read full article on original website
Amy Adams and Isla Fisher don't just look alike! People with similar faces have similar DNA – even if they're genetically unrelated, study reveals
From Amy Adams and Isla Fisher to Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes, many celebrities are regularly mistaken for one another, despite being unrelated. Now, a study has revealed that these famous faces don't just look alike – they also likely have very similar DNA. Researchers from the Josep Carreras...
Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
Lookalikes share DNA and personality traits, says study
In 1999, François Brunelle, a Canadian artist, and photographer, began documenting look-alikes in a picture series "I'm not a look-alike!", inspired by his discovery of his look-alike, the English actor Rowan Atkinson. The project, undoubtedly, was a massive hit on social media and other parts of the internet, but...
MedicalXpress
What makes the human brain different? Study reveals clues
What makes the human brain distinct from that of all other animals—including even our closest primate relatives? In an analysis of cell types in the prefrontal cortex of four primate species, Yale researchers identified species-specific—particularly human-specific—features, they report Aug. 25 in the journal Science. And they found...
Could this little-known part of your cells help reverse aging?
Story at a glance Plasmalogens are lipids that are found in cell membranes. The amount of plasmalogens found in the body may diminish with age. Researchers are examining whether plasmalogens taken as a supplement could have positive health and anti-aging effects. Scientists have long been interested in studying aging: how it happens, why it happens,…
scitechdaily.com
Broad Implications: New Study Reveals Where Memory Fragments Are Stored
Recalling memories requires the cooperation of several brain regions. When you have a memorable evening at a restaurant, more than just the food stays in your memory. A vivid memory of the evening is created by the smells, the décor, the music played by the band, the conversations, and several other elements. Later, bringing back just one of these impressions could be enough to relive the entire experience.
IFLScience
World-First Attempt To Grow Donor Organs In People Could See Them Host Up To Five Livers
Most of us have just the one liver in our bodies, but a new treatment could see people with severe liver disease grow a second, third, or maybe even fifth. In a world-first trial, one volunteer is soon to undergo the procedure, which could see them grow a second liver and offer a much-needed lifeline.
Phys.org
The penultimate steps in the transformation of human fetal germ cells into fertilizable eggs
Preparing for a new baby can be a major upheaval for parents. But fortunately, most of the major biological groundwork for new life has already been completed much earlier in the parents' lives, even before their own birth. Stem cells in embryos have the ability to grow into any type...
