ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Lookalikes share DNA and personality traits, says study

In 1999, François Brunelle, a Canadian artist, and photographer, began documenting look-alikes in a picture series "I'm not a look-alike!", inspired by his discovery of his look-alike, the English actor Rowan Atkinson. The project, undoubtedly, was a massive hit on social media and other parts of the internet, but...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

What makes the human brain different? Study reveals clues

What makes the human brain distinct from that of all other animals—including even our closest primate relatives? In an analysis of cell types in the prefrontal cortex of four primate species, Yale researchers identified species-specific—particularly human-specific—features, they report Aug. 25 in the journal Science. And they found...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Methylation#Identical Twins#Cell Reports#Genetics#The New York Times#Canadian
The Hill

Could this little-known part of your cells help reverse aging?

Story at a glance Plasmalogens are lipids that are found in cell membranes. The amount of plasmalogens found in the body may diminish with age. Researchers are examining whether plasmalogens taken as a supplement could have positive health and anti-aging effects. Scientists have long been interested in studying aging: how it happens, why it happens,…
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Broad Implications: New Study Reveals Where Memory Fragments Are Stored

Recalling memories requires the cooperation of several brain regions. When you have a memorable evening at a restaurant, more than just the food stays in your memory. A vivid memory of the evening is created by the smells, the décor, the music played by the band, the conversations, and several other elements. Later, bringing back just one of these impressions could be enough to relive the entire experience.
VIRTUAL REALITY

Comments / 0

Community Policy