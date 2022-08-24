Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.

