Greater Milwaukee Today
2022 Week 2 Waukesha County prep football preview
2022 records: Waukesha West 1-0 overall; Madison Memorial 1-0 overall. Last week: Waukesha West beat Hartford 35-34; and Madison Memorial beat Kenosha Tremper 34-13. Players to watch: Waukesha West — senior LB Brady Grisar racked up 22 total tackles and forced two fumbles last week; Madison Memorial — junior WR Mekai Ward caught six passes for 143 yards and three TDs last week.
Greater Milwaukee Today
State champions ready to begin encore
OCONOMOWOC — “Can You Top This?” was a groundbreaking, audience-participation program that hit the airwaves in 1940 and was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 1989. It inspired a television series in the 1950s and a TV game show in the 1970s. Five decades later,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Cedarburg girls golf wins North Shore Conference opener
MEQUON — North Shore Conference girls golf coaches admitted there were some nerves as league play teed off Monday at North Shore Country Club. Cedarburg took first place, with a four-player total of 362 over 18 holes, while Whitefish Bay took second (375) and Homestead was third (388). While...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford runs over Germantown
HARTFORD — The late Hall of Fame Germantown football coach Phil Datka was fond of saying “you can never have enough running backs.” And host Hartford used that very maxim against the Warhawks Friday night, as senior backs Quinten Hornada (17 carries for 194 yards) and Noah Deibert (29-144) ran wild against Germantown in a 42-21 non-conference victory before a packed house in the Orioles’ home opener.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two Mukwonago teens missing since Monday
MUKWONAGO — On Tuesday at approximately 12 a.m., a Mukwonago police officer spoke to mothers Sandra Kos and Kim Kelley about their two 14-year-old children, who were missing. According to Kelley, who lives in Oconomowoc, she took her son Jesse Kelley to Mukwonago to attend a school appointment. On...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hootie Fest at Slinger High School - 08/26/2022
Slinger held the third annual Hootie Fest and Corn Roast at Slinger High School on Friday, Aug. 26. The fundraising event helps the Slinger students in DDECA and the high school's student council. There were many food vendors and a brat fry sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club. Games included big checkers, toilet toss, cornhole, a zipline, a rock climbing wall and more.
Brother stabs brother in the eye outside Culver's in Caledonia
A man stabbed his brother in the eye with a key in the parking lot of a Culver's in Caledonia Friday night, police say.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies dedicating parade in Muskego to Ginny Sorenson
MUSKEGO — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies will be honoring and dedicating the DandiLion Daze/Muskego Fest parade to Ginny Sorenson. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Sorenson was one of six people who died in the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21, 2021. Over 60 people were also injured after a man drove a car through the parade.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arrowhead girls tennis places second in Lancers Invitational
BROOKFIELD — It’s been seven years since Arrowhead’s girls tennis team has reached the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament. There have been a bevy of near misses, such as the last three seasons when the Warhawks were either second or third at sectionals. While those finishes have been respectable, the standard at a school like Arrowhead is typically state or bust.
WBAY Green Bay
9-year-old girl recovering following accident on Fond du Lac County farm
TOWNSHIP OF EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old girl injured on a farm in Fond du Lac County on Wednesday afternoon is sedated, but her family says she’s responding to simple commands. Emergency responders were called to a farm on Sunny Road in Eden just before 3 P.M. for...
CBS 58
'Hopefully these stands get pretty packed': Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The oldest operating motorsports venue in the United States, the Milwaukee Mile, sits quiet for most of the year. Sunday, the historic oval located at State Fair Park will roar to life as drivers in the ARCA Menards Series, Big 8 Late Model Series and Upper Midwest Vintage Series all take to the track with the hope of adding their name to an extensive list of Milwaukee Mile winners.
Missing 14-year-old Mukwonago teens found safe
Authorities issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 14-year-old Zara Sindler. She has been missing since Aug. 22 in Mukwonago.
Fallen hay bale seriously injures 9-year-old girl in Fond du Lac County
ThedaStar medical helicopter was requested to the scene and flew the juvenile female to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin – Milwaukee with serious injuries.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Telling the stories of Mequon and Thiensville
MEQUON — It’s hard to miss the 17-foot-tall Mequon Town Center Gateway structure located at the northeast corner of Cedarburg and Mequon roads that serves as an entrance to the Mequon and Thiensville communities as well as the Town Center District. But what is less visible are the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A quarter century on the links
TOWN OF HARTFORD — Washington County held a 25th Anniversary Jubilee for the Washington County Golf Course and celebrated the endowment that will fund and preserve the course and other county parks and trails on Wednesday. Bernie Ziegler and Robert Rolfs helped set up the public-private partnership that created...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erline M. Humphrey
Jan. 31, 1931 - Aug. 20, 2022. Erline M. Humphrey, 91, of Oconomowoc, formerly of Ixonia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc with the Rev. Clare Sedlacek and Chaplain Nick Slater officiating. A gathering of friends and relatives will be at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Streak over!
WEST BEND — It was only 10:05 p.m. on Thursday night and the West Bend West football team’s home opener with Fort Atkinson was not an hour done, but Spartan coach Taylor Ripplinger’s phone was running on fumes from all the congratulatory calls and texts he was getting.
9-year-old in Wisconsin gets trapped under hay bale, airlifted to hospital
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 9-year-old girl needed to be airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin after a ‘large’ hay bale fell on top of her. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 24 around 2:50 p.m., authorities received a call of a ‘large’ hay bale that fell on a 9-year-old girl. The incident happened in the Township of Eden.
9 Year Old Girl Flown To The Hospital After Bales Of Hay Fell On Her
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 9-year-old girl from the Township of Eden is being treated at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 Wednesday afternoon to a call that...
