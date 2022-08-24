Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Solitary Pursuits
From the August 26, 1938 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. “Social but considerate — that describes this community of Chilmark, and that’s what I like about it,” Arthur Garfield Hays, famous New York lawyer and author, pointed out while poring over the new book he has recently completed in his small cottage up-Island. “The thing is,” he explained, “they’re glad to visit with you when you haven’t anything to do, but they won’t bother you when you don’t want to be disturbed. That’s what I call a community that’s social but considerate.”
vineyardgazette.com
Love, Poetry, Revolution Take Playhouse Stage
It’s show time again at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, which this weekend opens its first fully-staged indoor production since 2019 with a play by Chilean author Antonio Skármeta. Burning Patience — the Spanish title, Ardiente Paciencia, makes clear that these are flames of the heart — imagines...
vineyardgazette.com
Union Chapel Organ Recital
On Monday at Union Chapel in Oak Bluffs Alcee Chriss 3rd takes his seat at the organ. Mr. Chriss won first prize and the Bach Prize at the 2017 Canadian International Organ Competition. But that’s not all. He earned the Firmin Swinnen silver medal at the 2016 Longwood Gardens International...
vineyardgazette.com
Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail
Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Richie Smith Starts First Year as Superintendent, 21st as Island Educator
As teachers and students prepare to start classes in September, Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools superintendent Richie Smith is sizing up the challenges ahead in his first year as the Island’s education chief — and he sees no shortage of problems to solve. “I would argue with anyone...
vineyardgazette.com
Beach Road Weekend Is Ready to Rock the Island
On Friday, thousands of concert-goers are expected to descend on Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven for Beach Road Weekend, the three-day music festival returning in full for the first time since its debut in 2019. Featuring touring headliners, local bands and even a culinary director for the musicians, the...
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Plans Zoning Bylaw Update
West Tisbury’s three principal governing boards agreed Wednesday that the town needs a zoning bylaw update that clearly states the rules for food trucks and retail sales at special events on private property. Meeting jointly online with town counsel Ron Rappaport, the select board, planning board and zoning board...
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Considers Mixed-Use Road Concept
The town of Aquinnah will weigh a new road setup south of West Basin Road in the coming months, aiming to create more safety for pedestrians. The select board heard a proposal from Martha’s Vineyard Commission planner Dan Doyle on August 23 for a reorganization of traffic on a fifth-mile stretch south of the intersection of Lobsterville Road and West Basin Road.
Comments / 0