From the August 26, 1938 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. “Social but considerate — that describes this community of Chilmark, and that’s what I like about it,” Arthur Garfield Hays, famous New York lawyer and author, pointed out while poring over the new book he has recently completed in his small cottage up-Island. “The thing is,” he explained, “they’re glad to visit with you when you haven’t anything to do, but they won’t bother you when you don’t want to be disturbed. That’s what I call a community that’s social but considerate.”

