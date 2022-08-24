Read full article on original website
Bees Down Rainiers Friday
SALT LAKE CITY-Steven Duggar homered and the Salt Lake Bees downed Tacoma 4-3 Friday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Cesar Valdez posted four strikeouts in six innings of work for the Bees to earn the win on the mound. Valdez is 8-5 on the season for Salt Lake.
Vibes Outlast Raptors In Knockout Round Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-Domonique Hernandez homered and the Rocky Mountain Vibes outlasted Ogden 12-11 Friday in the knockout round at UCHealth Park in Pioneer League play. Yohandry Perez posted two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work to earn the win on the mound for the Vibes. Jesus Valdez drove in five...
Rainiers Down Bees Saturday
SALT LAKE CITY-Brian O’Keefe and Jonathan Villar each homered as the Tacoma Rainiers downed Salt Lake 10-4 Saturday in Pacific Coast League play at Smith’s Ballpark. Chris Mazza earned the win on the mound for the Rainiers as he improved to 4-3 on the season. Chad Wallach, Michael...
