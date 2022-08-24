Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
With Love, From Kentucky expands to second location in less than a year
LA CENTER, KY-- The hard work seems to have paid off because With Love, From Kentucky is opening a second location in La Center. In April, we brought you the story of a local gift shop working hard to open in time for one of the biggest events in Paducah- Quilt Week.
wakg.com
God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee
Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
wkms.org
Tennessee's trigger ban is now in effect, meaning abortion seekers will have to travel out of state
It will still be a month or more before abortions are available within a three-hour drive of Nashville. Clinics in Carbondale, Ill., are still under construction, even as Tennessee’s total abortion ban takes effect today. Memphis-based Choices is relocating its clinic to Carbondale, which will be the closet option...
wkms.org
Drs. Elise Kieffer and Tana Field Discuss MSU Education Abroad Program
The COVID-19 pandemic halted Murray State's Education Abroad program in 2020, but now the program is back and accepting student applications. Austin Carter speaks to Murray State's Nonprofit Leadership Studies director Dr. Elise Kieffer and voice professor, Dr. Tana Field, about the Winter 2022-23 London program. "I think, as an...
wpsdlocal6.com
Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour
PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District
Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
KFVS12
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
WBBJ
Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time
DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
wkms.org
Kuttawa’s Broadbent B&B cures 21st grand champion country ham, fetching record $5 million at state fair charity auction
A country ham cured by Broadbent B&B Food Products was selected as the “grand champion” at Kentucky State Fair this year, marking the 21st time the company has received the award. This also marks the 14th time the company has brought to the table a grand champion country...
KFVS12
Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is going to see improvements along the riverfront for pedestrians and river traffic. The Paducah Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday and accepted the 2019 Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant for $10.4 million to enhance and upgrade the Paducah Riverfront area.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
wkms.org
Mayfield city planner holds open house to hear residents’ ideas on rebuilding after tornado
Mayfield residents gathered in the local Chamber of Commerce Friday to discuss the future of the Graves County community as it continues to recover more than eight months after the December tornado outbreak. Local leaders are trying to get people involved in the future of their town, and part of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person
UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
KFVS12
City leaders in Scott City talk plans to keep groceries in town
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A grocery store in southeast Missouri will soon be closing its doors for the last time. It’s not clear when exactly Bob’s Foodliner will close for good, but city leaders are already looking at ways to keep groceries in town. Scott City does...
Kentucky woman pleads guilty to crimes related to breach of U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
A Kentucky woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to resisting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon and other crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia says Shelly Stallings, 43, of Morganfield, pleaded...
KFVS12
Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.
