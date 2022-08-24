ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wakg.com

God’s Pit Crew Completes Home Building Projects in Kentucky and Tennessee

Teams of volunteers from God’s Pit Crew recently completed a monumental task. Building three homes in three weeks for families whose lives were uprooted by tornadoes that hit Kentucky and Tennessee late last year. In a press release from God’s Pit Crew, “The new homes are being provided for free, furnished, and decorated. Our volunteers and staff began construction on Monday, August 8th at the rebuilding sites in Benton, Kentucky, Dawson Springs, Kentucky, and Dresden, Tennessee.” The first home was revealed Wednesday with the others being turned over to their new owners in the next week. God’s Pit Crew Founder/President Randy Johnson says, “We are overjoyed to provide these homes for these three families. Our volunteers put so much love into every moment of the work rebuilding them. We are so grateful to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make all this possible.”
wkms.org

Drs. Elise Kieffer and Tana Field Discuss MSU Education Abroad Program

The COVID-19 pandemic halted Murray State's Education Abroad program in 2020, but now the program is back and accepting student applications. Austin Carter speaks to Murray State's Nonprofit Leadership Studies director Dr. Elise Kieffer and voice professor, Dr. Tana Field, about the Winter 2022-23 London program. "I think, as an...
wpsdlocal6.com

Talley has hole-in-one, sits tied for 3rd on LPGA Tour

PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley had the shot of the day during the first round of the CP Women's Open in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday as she aced the par-3 13th hole, her first hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour. Talley would go on to shoot a 6-under 65 as she...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trigg Sheriff’s Office Suggests Fourth SRO For District

Trigg County Schools could be receiving a fourth school resource officer — one that would serve in a unique, part-time role. During Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree detailed a plan to board members and Superintendent Bill Thorpe, in which his office would provide a trained individual for county activities and, more importantly, away trips for athletes.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
WBBJ

Dresden storm victim sees new home for first time

DRESDEN, Tenn. — After all hope was lost, a tornado victim in Dresden was given her life back on Wednesday. “I went from being homeless, and these people gave me a home and gave my life back to me,” said Cathy Gallimore, who lost her home in the devastating tornadoes in December of 2021.
DRESDEN, TN
KFVS12

Paducah approves $10.4 million grant for riverfront upgrades

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Paducah is going to see improvements along the riverfront for pedestrians and river traffic. The Paducah Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday and accepted the 2019 Build Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant for $10.4 million to enhance and upgrade the Paducah Riverfront area.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week

HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police seeking public assistance locating wanted person

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police troopers have apprehended Jerry Higginbotham. He is being held at the McCracken County Jail. Benton, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges. Jerry C....
KFVS12

Police chase through 2 counties leads to arrest

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man, accused of leading McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, was arrested on several charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to pull over 42-year-old Clinton S. Borders for traffic violations in the area of Yarbro Lane in Paducah at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23.

