Volleyball 3-0 For First Time Since 1998

CHARLESTON, S.C. – For the first time since 1998, the Rutgers volleyball team is 3-0. The Scarlet Knights won both Saturday's matches at the College of Charleston Classic to sweep the tournament. In the afternoon, Rutgers picked up a five-set win over last year's SoCon champions, The Citadel, (21-25-15, 25-17, 16-25, 15-13) and swept the host College of Charleston (25-22, 25-21, 25-23).
Men's Soccer Continues Road Trip Against Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. – The Rutgers University men's soccer team (1-0-0) will look to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season as they ready to face Creighton (1-0-0) on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Head coach Jim McElderry will look to lead his squad to consecutive wins to kick...
No. 8 Field Hockey Edged in Season-Opening Shootout By No. 18 Duke

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Opening the season as the hosts of the 'Battle on the Banks' Tournament, No. 8 Rutgers field hockey had a hard-fought effort, but fell to No. 18 Duke 2-1, following penalty strokes at the conclusion of eighty minutes of field hockey. Rachel Houston scored the lone goal of the contest for RU, while goalkeeper Sophia Howard had a career-best 10 saves.
