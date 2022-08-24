ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebluebanner.net

Captivating Asheville: Peering Behind the Lens

For many decades Asheville has honed a unique and transformative spot for up and coming photographers. Many photographers, like the famous George Masa of the industrial revolution, moved to Asheville in 1915 and was captivated by the transcendent energy Asheville provides. “Masa was committed to his craft. That inspires me,”...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project

Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diary#Racism#A Mad Black Scholar#Unc Asheville#Unca
iheart.com

Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC

Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Fall to No. 18 Clemson in Front of Record-Setting Crowd

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina women's soccer dropped its home-opening match to No. 18 Clemson Thursday, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1,212, at the Catamount Athletic Complex. Individual Leaders:. Clemson's Hal Hershfelt scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. The Tigers' Renee Lyles had a goal...
CLEMSON, SC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin

The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
LAKE LURE, NC
msn.com

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
msn.com

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy