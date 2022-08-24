Read full article on original website
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore Estate
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville
thebluebanner.net
Captivating Asheville: Peering Behind the Lens
For many decades Asheville has honed a unique and transformative spot for up and coming photographers. Many photographers, like the famous George Masa of the industrial revolution, moved to Asheville in 1915 and was captivated by the transcendent energy Asheville provides. “Masa was committed to his craft. That inspires me,”...
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
my40.tv
Conversation about social district begins in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a social district in downtown Hendersonville was presented during a city council meeting Wednesday night. “The purpose of bringing it up yesterday was really to just start the conversation,” said council member Lyndsey Simpson, who presented the idea. The idea was...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Asheville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide
GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
my40.tv
Video of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream employee celebrating 1st paycheck goes viral
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Video of 28-year-old Dale Beck celebrating her first paycheck from Howdy Homemade Ice Cream has gone viral, getting more than 4 million views on TikTok. The ice cream franchise, with the mission of hiring people with disabilities, opened in Arden two months ago. And from...
iheart.com
Two Busted with Drugs In Jail, Parking Meters to HVL, Burnout hits NC
Two Suspects Arrested For Bringing Drug To Rutherford Jail. (Rutherford County, NC) -- Two suspects are facing charges for giving drugs to Rutherford County inmates. Investigators say they snuck fentanyl pills into the detention center, which may have led to some overdoses. WLOS-TV reports there were five overdoses at the jail in just the first two-days of the week. The drugs were allegedly traded for commissary items.
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Fall to No. 18 Clemson in Front of Record-Setting Crowd
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina women's soccer dropped its home-opening match to No. 18 Clemson Thursday, in front of a record-breaking crowd of 1,212, at the Catamount Athletic Complex. Individual Leaders:. Clemson's Hal Hershfelt scored a pair of goals for the Tigers. The Tigers' Renee Lyles had a goal...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin
The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
High School Standouts: Demarius Foster, RB, Dorman
Dorman senior running back Demarius Foster had a performance for the ages in the first game of the 2022 high school football season this past Friday.
my40.tv
Short-staffed police departments troubled by new trend in applicants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, some police departments in the mountains are struggling to operate amid a huge absence of officers. News 13 talked with local police chiefs who said they are down between 10 and 40 percent of their forces. In addition to staffing shortages, several local...
msn.com
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
FOX Carolina
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
msn.com
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor. Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans' daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn't always the case.
