Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Cross Country Teams Begin Season at North Platte Invite
The Broken Bow boys and girls cross country teams began their seasons Saturday at the North Platte Invite. The Broken Bow boys team placed third overall behind team champion North Platte and runner-up North Platte St. Pat’s. Broken Bow was led by Noah Osmond who placed third with a time of 17:13.99. The boys individual champion was Jarrett Miles of St. Pat’s with a winning time of 16:48.91. Brock Oeltjen finished in the top ten for the Indians placing 9th (18:00.28). Trey Hurlburt had a top twenty finish placing 19th (18:37.33). Sandhills Valley also competed at the meet and had a strong showing on the boys side as Collin Rooney placed 14th (18:22.18) and Jared Trimble was 16th (18:25.71).
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Kicks of Football Season at Boone Central – Game on KCNI/KBBN
The Broken Bow football team will kickoff the 2022 season tonight when they travel to Albion to face Boone Central. Carlie Wells enters his third season as head coach of the Indians. Wells visited with KCNI/KBBN sports during Tuesday’s fall sports kickoff event. Broken Bow looks to fill some holes left by the players who graduated from last year’s team that qualified for the state playoffs. Among the spots to be filled is quarterback. Wells said that Eli Coble will be the one under center when the Indians open up the season.
Kearney Hub
$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects. The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:
Kearney police launch automatic license plate reader pilot program
KEARNEY, Neb.-The Kearney Police Department received City Council Approval during the June 14 City Council meeting to enter into an agreement with Flock Safety for a 60-day automated license plate reading camera (ALPR) pilot program. Twenty-eight ALPR cameras have been installed in strategic areas throughout the city to help solve and reduce crime. The cameras are built and installed by Flock Safety, a public safety technology company that helps neighborhoods, communities, and law enforcement work together to fight crime.
Kearney Hub
Man suffers brain bleed after Wednesday incident outside Kearney bar
KEARNEY — A Kearney man suffered a brain bleed after being assaulted outside of a Kearney bar Wednesday morning. The alleged assailant, Tommy Parks, 53, of Kearney is charged with felony first-degree assault in the incident. Court records outline the case against him:. Around 12:24 a.m. Wednesday Kearney Police...
Sand Hills Express
Ice Cream & Music in the Square to Celebrate Summer
"Cash" the Nebraska State Bank Eagle gives high fives to patrons during the August 25 music in the square summer celebration in Broken Bow. BROKEN BOW–A beautiful late August evening was filled with music, laughter, and delicious ice cream as part of the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce Summer Celebrations–Music in the Square. Nebraska State Bank (NSB) presented the Platinum Pearls, a band out of North Platte featuring three musicians who performed a variety of genres.
York News-Times
Kearney superintendent pushes back against Innis comments on controversial books
Kearney Public Schools Superintendent Jason Mundorf has pushed back against comments from a former political candidate who alleged inappropriate books were housed in district schools. Per a letter from Mundorf to district parents, Matt Innis of Crete appeared on the Scott Voorhees morning show on Omaha's KFAB 1110 radio to...
KSNB Local4
Cozad man charged after fight at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man faces two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs last month at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek. Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
gothenburgleader.com
Husband/Wife Team Hired as Stone Hearth Management
Stone Hearth Estates is delighted to announce new management members Melissa Yancy, Administrator, and Eric Johnson, Director of Operations. Melissa and Eric will be developing and enlarging the scope of the administrative position held by Barb Nuxoll for the past 14 years. They, along with owners Lisa Nielsen and Deb Bacon, feel they have found a uniquely creative solution to meet the future needs of Stone Hearth Estates, an independent, assisted and memory care community.
