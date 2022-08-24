ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cockeysville, MD

WBAL Radio

Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown

A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. Very peaceful," neighbor Tina...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say

A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers

GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Victor Malabayabas, beloved Canton resident attacked outside his home, laid to rest

BALTIMORE -- Victor Malabayabas called St. Casimir Church in Canton his home. On Friday, it's where loved ones came to say goodbye. "His wife Carina is doing a wonderful job by reminding the family that though we weep and we grieve his loss, we don't leave without hope," said Kristen Malabayabas, Victor's daughter-in-law. The 60-year-old was loved his Canton community. His family said that affection came easy because of his personality. "It didn't take but five seconds after meeting him to know that he just deeply loved you," said Kristen Malabayabas. "He genuinely is the person who lived with his...
BALTIMORE, MD
storereporter.com

New drinks for Rockville Pike, new scoops for Cabin John & the first sign of Halloween

Oak Barrel & Vine, the fancy new version of Montgomery County’s wine and liquor store chain, is heading to Rockville Pike. Nine months after a prototype store was unveiled at Cabin John Village, the Montrose Crossing location (home of Target and Burlington) will shut down this Saturday (Aug. 27th) for a similar transformation. The store will reopen this fall with a new look, more shelf space, a tasting room for special events, and a brand new selection of spirits and local products.
ROCKVILLE, MD
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore

Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baltimore, Maryland on Petfinder.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

