Pedestrian, 31, Critical In Anne Arundel Hit-Run Crash: Authorities
A 31-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a truck while walking on a highway on Friday, Aug. 26 in Anne Arundel County, police said. Mason Allen Schaeffer, of Brooklyn Park, was in the southbound lane of Ritchie Highway at 6th Avenue when he was struck by a pickup truck around 9:20 p.m., county police said.
WBAL Radio
Details emerge about fatal house fire in Reisterstown
A 69-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-alarm house fire in Reisterstown, Baltimore County fire officials said. WBAL-TV 11-News has found out the name of the victim and the cause of this devastating fire that happened inside a Reisterstown home. "It's a very quiet neighborhood. Very peaceful," neighbor Tina...
Elderly woman killed in house fire in Reisterstown
An elderly woman died in a house fire in Reisterstown Friday evening, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Father, stepmother charged in death of 5-year-old girl
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two people for the death of a 5-year-old girl in Capitol Heights. Detectives said the girl’s father, Pradel Delinois, 44, and the girl’s stepmother, Ornelie Charles, 42 face charges. On Aug. 18, officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were in the 5100 […]
Bay Net
Father And Stepmother Charged In Connection With Child’s Death
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects in connection with the death of 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois. The suspects are identified as 44-year-old Pradel Delinois and 42-year-old Ornelie Charles. The suspects are the father and stepmother of the victim. On...
NBC Washington
Man With Knife Tried to Abduct Child in Fairfax County, Police Say
A man tried to abduct a child on a residential street in the Lincolnia neighborhood of Fairfax County, Virginia, Wednesday evening, police say. The suspect went up to a group of kids who had just gotten off of a school bus, showed them a knife and grabbed one of them by the hand in the 5000 block of Caryn Court, Fairfax County police said. The location is in the Alexandria portion of the county.
Family asks for help while grieving deaths of mother, 5-year-old daughter
A Pennsylvania family needs help as they continue to grieve after an Edgewood man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend and her five-year-old daughter to death inside their home.
Wbaltv.com
Police are searching for 12-year-old missing since Wednesday
Baltimore County police are looking for a 12-year-old boy from the Lochearn/Gwynn Oak area who has been missing since Aug 24. Kden Weddington is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weights about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans in the Lochearn/Gwynn...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore firefighters battled a trash truck fire in Mount Vernon Friday
Baltimore City firefighters put out a trash truck fire around 11 a.m. on Friday in Mount Vernon. The fire occurred in the 900 block of Cathedral Street. No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
Two Baltimore County Residents Displaced After Electrical Fire Damages Home
Two Baltimore County residents have been displaced after an electrical fire tore through their home, authorities say. The fire broke out at the home in the 700 block of Cliveden Road in Pikesville around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters on the scene...
Police: 5-year-old Maryland girl’s death ruled a homicide
The death of a 5-year-old girl last week has been ruled a homicide, police in Maryland announced Tuesday.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
ffxnow.com
Family mourns loss and seeks justice for pedestrian killed in Seven Corners parking lot
The family of a Maryland man who died after a car struck him in a Seven Corners parking lot is seeking justice. Albert Sweat, 62, of Silver Spring, was killed on Thursday (Aug. 18) after two cars that were merging into the same lane collided in Wilson Blvd, Fairfax County police reported.
47 school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- Just days before the start of school, dozens of school bus routes in Anne Arundel County are without drivers, leaving many parents wondering how their children will get to class."I found that yesterday my son will not have a bus in the a.m. or p.m. What are you going to do about it?" said Kristi Andresky, a parent who spoke before the Anne Arundel County Board of Education on Wednesday. "I pay my taxes. Are you going to drive a bus? Are you going to pick my kids up?"On Thursday, the district posted a list of 47...
Victor Malabayabas, beloved Canton resident attacked outside his home, laid to rest
BALTIMORE -- Victor Malabayabas called St. Casimir Church in Canton his home. On Friday, it's where loved ones came to say goodbye. "His wife Carina is doing a wonderful job by reminding the family that though we weep and we grieve his loss, we don't leave without hope," said Kristen Malabayabas, Victor's daughter-in-law. The 60-year-old was loved his Canton community. His family said that affection came easy because of his personality. "It didn't take but five seconds after meeting him to know that he just deeply loved you," said Kristen Malabayabas. "He genuinely is the person who lived with his...
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
storereporter.com
New drinks for Rockville Pike, new scoops for Cabin John & the first sign of Halloween
Oak Barrel & Vine, the fancy new version of Montgomery County’s wine and liquor store chain, is heading to Rockville Pike. Nine months after a prototype store was unveiled at Cabin John Village, the Montrose Crossing location (home of Target and Burlington) will shut down this Saturday (Aug. 27th) for a similar transformation. The store will reopen this fall with a new look, more shelf space, a tasting room for special events, and a brand new selection of spirits and local products.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore
Small furry pets available for adoption in Baltimore. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baltimore, Maryland on Petfinder.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff
Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
