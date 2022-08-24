BALTIMORE -- Victor Malabayabas called St. Casimir Church in Canton his home. On Friday, it's where loved ones came to say goodbye. "His wife Carina is doing a wonderful job by reminding the family that though we weep and we grieve his loss, we don't leave without hope," said Kristen Malabayabas, Victor's daughter-in-law. The 60-year-old was loved his Canton community. His family said that affection came easy because of his personality. "It didn't take but five seconds after meeting him to know that he just deeply loved you," said Kristen Malabayabas. "He genuinely is the person who lived with his...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO