ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland, WA

Woodland Public Schools’ sixth annual Back to School Bash provides hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need

woodlandschools.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lacamasmagazine.com

Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty

Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
CAMAS, WA
canbyfirst.com

Livestock Auction, Community Support Local Family in Midst of Tragic Loss

In the midst of tragedy, lifelines sometimes come in unexpected ways. One of those arrived for the grieving Hodak family at the Clackamas County Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, when a lamb owned by first-year 4-H member Kailynn Hodak, 11, sold for more than 10 times its normal asking price thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
City
Woodland, WA
Local
Washington Education
Woodland, WA
Education
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Volunteers#Backpacks#Public School#K12#Charity#Woodland Public Schools#Woodland Public School
iheart.com

Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
discoverourcoast.com

Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards

SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
SEASIDE, OR
camaspostrecord.com

American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day

American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
CAMAS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy