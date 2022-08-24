Woodland Public Schools’ sixth annual Back to School Bash provides hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
lacamasmagazine.com
Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty
Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
canbyfirst.com
Livestock Auction, Community Support Local Family in Midst of Tragic Loss
In the midst of tragedy, lifelines sometimes come in unexpected ways. One of those arrived for the grieving Hodak family at the Clackamas County Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, when a lamb owned by first-year 4-H member Kailynn Hodak, 11, sold for more than 10 times its normal asking price thanks to overwhelming support from local businesses and individuals.
Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
KGW
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County
The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th Avenue. in Clark County. Tim Gordon spoke to some neighbors who are opposed to the plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia
A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Chronicle
Bird Flu Detected in Cowlitz County; WSDA Launches Online Domestic Sick Bird Reporting Tool
In anticipation of the fall surge in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has launched the domestic sick bird online reporting tool. The online tool complements the existing WSDA sick bird reporting hotline as well as the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s...
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Willamette River Health Advisory Expanded
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expanded a recreational use health advisory issued August 17 for the Willamette River near Cathedral Park in Portland to extend upstream (south) to the Willamette Cove area near the SP&S Railroad Bridge. The expanded advisory is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom and cyanotoxins...
ClarkCountyToday
Battle Ground man dies in cliff diving accident in Cowlitz County
The body of William Lewis Hogg, 23, was recovered from the Toutle River on Thursday afternoon. A Battle Ground man has died after a cliff diving accident in Cowlitz County Wednesday. At about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 24), Cowlitz County 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a male subject who...
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
Helping pets pass across the “Rainbow Bridge” with Dove Lewis
It'll be a somber Sunday as a memorial service will be held in Portland, to honor any pets we lost.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Aug. 25 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Report says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in Oregon in first 6 months of 2022.
msn.com
This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House
The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
WWEEK
Pricy Permitting Has Postponed the Opening of Jewish Deli and Retailer Jacob & Sons
Sad news for those anticipating a new, top-quality Jewish deli in Portland: Jacob & Sons, Noah Jacob’s delicatessen and retail store, will not open as planned, WW has learned. Instead, catering and wholesale operations will proceed while the restaurant and market remain on hold, Jacob confirmed. Although many factors...
KXL
Family Of 5 Narrowly Escape House Fire In North Clark County
The Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to a house fire early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the fire on Northwest Hayes Road east of Woodland in the 1 o’clock hour. In a release fire crews said the children in the home woke up because of the growing fire in...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
discoverourcoast.com
Hood to Coast Relay finishes in Seaside with music, awards
SEASIDE – Hood to Coast Relay, a nearly 200-mile running and walking relay race, will wrap up with a finish line and celebration in Seaside on Saturday. Sponsored by Providence, this year's relay will run multiple courses, stretching from Mt. Hood and Portland to the Pacific Ocean. More than 1,000 teams of 8 to 12 runners each, and their supporters, will celebrate the end of the relay.
camaspostrecord.com
American Empress to arrive in Camas-Washougal later in day
American Queen Voyages (AQV) has adjusted the docking schedule for its East Clark County tours, moving the arrival time of its American Empress riverboat from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The change went into effect on Saturday, Aug. 13. “The main purpose behind that was (they wanted to) adjust to...
Comments / 0