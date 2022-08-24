When we last caught up with Zach Pietrini, the Milwaukee singer-songwriter was following his Denver Sessions collection of B-sides up with a potent pair of tracks in the form of The Nashville EP. Since that latest out-of-town effort, Pietrini has been hard at work writing, recording, and writing some more. Some of those songs wound up on his collaborative Modern Love EP with McKenna Bray. Much of that material can soon be heard on Rock & Roll Is Dead, Pietrini’s long-awaited LP follow-up to 2017’s excellent Holding Onto Ghosts.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO