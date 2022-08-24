Read full article on original website
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel Maven
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
milwaukeemag.com
9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Aug. 26-28
It wouldn’t be summer in Milwaukee without the fun and family-friendly Mexican Fiesta! Celebrate the rich music, food and dance cultures of Mexico at the Summerfest Grounds all weekend long, and support the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation. Kids can enjoy folkloric dancers and craft workshops while adults can check out the plethora of live performers, the Fiesta Run and Walk, or the Custom Car & Motorcycle Show.
milwaukeerecord.com
Check out a new, delightfully detailed illustrated map of Milwaukee
What is it about illustrated maps of Milwaukee that’s so fascinating, so captivating, so delightful? We have one from the ’70s hanging in our office, and many others have popped up over the years, too. Now, artist and illustrator Mario Zucca has entered the cartoon Milwaukee map fray with a whimsical and delightfully detailed creation that has to be seen to be appreciated. So here it is!
milwaukeerecord.com
City attorney: Northridge unsecured, unsafe. Countless YouTube videos shot inside Northridge: Yep.
Every Friday, Stuff We Missed looks to other Milwaukee publications (and beyond) for, well, stuff we missed throughout the week. • Milwaukee’s once-mighty, now-infamous Northridge Mall has been closed since 2003. In 2008, the 100-acre site was sold to a Chinese-based investor group called U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group Inc. In the ensuing 14 years, Black Spruce hasn’t done squat with it. Well, other than squat on it.
treksplorer.com
10 Best Day Trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Got a day or two to spare on your Milwaukee trip? Take some time to check out the best day trips from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With beautiful scenery, bustling cities, and even inland beaches within driving distance, you’ll find plenty to enjoy around Wisconsin’s largest city. Within easy reach...
milwaukeerecord.com
My First Band: Josh Modell
Though Josh Modell isn’t a musician, the veteran entertainment writer has been covering music for decades. Over the course of his career, he’s held prominent positions at The Onion, The A.V. Club, and his current role as Executive Editor of Talkhouse. Before his work was reaching millions of readers all over the world, Modell was producing a Milwaukee-based magazine he co-founded between booking shows and working shifts at a beloved record shop.
milwaukeemag.com
Donut Monster Is Opening Cedarburg Location
More doughnuts! Donut Monster – which has locations in Whitefish Bay and the Third Ward – is growing. Co-owner Jackie Woods says their third location, in Cedarburg, will open sometime in October. The site (W62 N634 Washington Ave.) is an 1870 building in the Washington Avenue Historic District,...
milwaukeemag.com
An Early Review of Ope! Brewing
Back in, say, 2017, breweries were for, well, beer people – the sniffers, the contemplators, those who debate the merits of Czech vs. German pilsners. (I am one of these people.) Sure, everyone was welcome, but the product was, usually and naturally, the center of attention. Breweries opening in...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gear up for Zach Pietrini’s new album and watch the “What Are We Now” music video
When we last caught up with Zach Pietrini, the Milwaukee singer-songwriter was following his Denver Sessions collection of B-sides up with a potent pair of tracks in the form of The Nashville EP. Since that latest out-of-town effort, Pietrini has been hard at work writing, recording, and writing some more. Some of those songs wound up on his collaborative Modern Love EP with McKenna Bray. Much of that material can soon be heard on Rock & Roll Is Dead, Pietrini’s long-awaited LP follow-up to 2017’s excellent Holding Onto Ghosts.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Free back to school bash underway in Milwaukee
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. With the school year fast approaching, one local organization hopes to get kids started on the right foot. via IFTTT.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
Mexican Fiesta 2022: All you need to know about the festival in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Mexican Fiesta is back this year with three days of fun, food, music and other events from Aug. 26-28 at the lakefront.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
Take A Hike Through Ancient Ruins In This Mysterious Wisconsin Park
Located between Madison and Milwaukee, Aztalan State Park offers a connection to WIsconsin's past. The area is rich in history going back about 1,000 years:. Aztalan State Park is a National Historic Landmark and contains one of Wisconsin's most important archaeological sites, showcasing an ancient Middle-Mississippian village that thrived between A.D. 1000 and 1300. The people who settled Aztalan built large, flat-topped pyramidal mounds and a stockade around their village. Portions of the stockade and two mounds have been reconstructed in the park.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
CBS 58
Barbie Malibu Pop Up Truck will roll into Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Barbie fans, this weekend a Barbie Truck is cruising in to Milwaukee!. The 2022 Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Malibu Tour will bring new, exclusive retro-inspired merchandise as part of its continuing U.S. tour to celebrate the 50th Anniversary and heritage of the original California girl, Malibu Barbie.
wtmj.com
5 people shot in Milwaukee suburb, 3 taken to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting in a Milwaukee suburb. Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson armed home invasion; 3 from Milwaukee in custody
JACKSON, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women and a Milwaukee man are in custody following an armed home invasion robbery in the Village of Jackson last month. A Facebook post by the Jackson Police Department says around 12:30 a.m. on July 29, officers responded to a report of an armed home invasion robbery on Stonewall Drive. Officials say four suspects entered a residence and battered two victims. The residents were held at gunpoint and one was taken to an ATM to withdraw money. Several items were stolen from the residence and there was considerable property damage. In addition, two residents were injured.
Marisa Woloszyn named new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today
Marisa Woloszyn has been named the new meteorologist for TMJ4 News Today, the station announced Thursday. Woloszyn replaces Brian Niznansky, who was recently named TMJ4's Chief Meteorologist.
WISN
Milwaukee Brewing Co. will serve its final beer next week
MILWAUKEE — It's almost the last call for a popular Milwaukee brewery. Milwaukee Brewing Co. will serve its final drinks next week. The company announced on social media its closing date for the location on North Ninth Street. For beer fans in that neighborhood, Milwaukee Brewing said a different...
