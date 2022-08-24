Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can now apply for grants up to $500 through the State Youth Council’s Mini Grant program. Beginning today the North Carolina Department of Administration’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement will accept applications from organizations that build character and leadership skills among North Carolina youth through peer-to-peer community projects. The application deadline is Sept. 30.

