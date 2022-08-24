ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case

Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La. Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, Donald G. Wilson, Jr., of Lake Charles, Jaden Johnson, 20, of Lake Charles, and Adrian L. Brown, 21, of Houston were all arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).
