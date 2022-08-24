Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Surveillance video captures suspect stealing over $20k worth of equipment from business
Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking in at 2:19 a.m. and stealing electronics totaling up to $20,145.75.
Man in critical condition after shootout that stemmed from 17-year-long feud in SW Houston, HPD says
Investigators said the feud between the two men began from some kind of robbery almost two decades ago.
3rd and final suspect arrested, charged in June deadly shooting by Greens Road in north Houston
The 23-year-old victim was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Greens Road, according to investigators.
Police searching for person that left gun unattended at park after child accidentally shoots himself
Authorities said one of several witnesses stayed along with the father of the child. Now, the search is on for the person who owns the unattended gun.
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 8/26/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Toddler shot at park in NW Houston
A toddler was injured in what police are calling an accidental shooting at a northwest Houston park. Police said the toddler was shot in the hand.
Fraud alleged in bail records in Houston man’s murder case
Accusations of fraud have surfaced in bail records linked to a man accused of killing his wife and the owner of a Houston bonding company whose office was searched earlier this year by local and federal law enforcement. Bail bondsman Sheba Muharib has alleged that two unidentified co-signers who defendant...
13 Unsolved: Patricia Kaye Humphreys vanished from drive-in movie theater in NW Houston in 1975
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — On June 25, 1975, Patricia Kaye Humphreys, 15, and her sister Debra, 16, went to the Thunderbird Drive-In located in northwest Harris County for a double feature. Two Dustin Hoffman movies were playing: “Lenny” followed by “Midnight Cowboy.” It was the first time their mother let her girls take the family car out by themselves.
Suspect wanted after carjacking victim at gunpoint in northwest Harris County, deputies say
The victim was hit by a blunt object and dragged out of their car before the suspect took off, according to investigators.
At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward
Officers were trying to stop a suspect who is wanted for an ongoing investigation when the chase ensued and ended with a foot pursuit, HPD said.
Driver dies after crash, fall from overpass on Beltway 8, police say
HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday night in north Houston. The crash happened on the eastbound Beltway 8 interchange near the North Freeway just after 11 p.m. Police said a man in a black Mercedes-Benz was going south on the North Freeway at...
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of Young Texas Mother Who Died While Protecting Her Baby
Chante Wilson, 20, shielded her 1-year-old son during the fatal shooting, police said. Tranisha Miller has been arrested in the case. A Texas woman has been arrested for allegedly gunning down a 20-year-old mother, who died while holding her child earlier this month. Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, was jailed last...
Chase suspect gets away after crashing into HPD squad car in west Houston
HOUSTON — A brief chase in west Houston led to a crash with an HPD patrol car early Friday and the suspect or suspects got away. At some point, the suspect rammed the squad car head-on. The officers weren't hurt but the force of the crash caused their vehicle...
4 arrested after following man home and robbing him
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – Four men have been arrested after allegedly following a man home and robbing him in Lake Charles, La. Allen D. Johnson, Jr., 21, of Lake Charles, Donald G. Wilson, Jr., of Lake Charles, Jaden Johnson, 20, of Lake Charles, and Adrian L. Brown, 21, of Houston were all arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO).
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
Texas man charged for ramming truck into FBI gate, authorities say
A Texas man faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine if convicted for allegedly ramming his truck and trailer into the FBI Houston Field Office gate.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
5 suspects arrested in catalytic converter theft ring are tied to deputy's murder, officials say
Officials believe the five suspects arrested this week bought stolen catalytic converters from the murder suspects in order to later resell them for profit.
