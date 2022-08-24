ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Wayne County Republican Primary results

In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results. Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement

If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
GOP’s VanBrederode to carry Independence line on November ballot

The Monroe County Board of Elections has certified VanBrederode’s petitions and a lawsuit challenging them has been dropped. Republican state Senate candidate James VanBrederode, who is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney, will carry the Independence Party line in November’s general election. VanBrederode, who retired earlier this year as chief of the Gates Police Department, had submitted petitions to run on the Independence line, but the validity of the signatures...
Monroe County holds end-of-summer initiative for disposal of hazardous materials

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that summer is nearing its end, perhaps you’re wondering what to do with your waste products. Monroe County has an end-of-summer initiative for disposing of hazardous materials. You can drop these items off at the Monroe County/Waste Management Ecopark at 10 Avion Drive. The Ecopark is accepting the items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays or 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident

On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
