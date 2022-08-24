Read full article on original website
New standards released for concealed carry permit applicants, county clerks still have questions
There are still questions about what counties and municipalities must do to follow the updated requirements when handing out permits.
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Republican Primary results
In Tuesday’s Republican Primary for 24th Congressional District, Claudia Tenney won the party’s spot on November’s ballot according to unofficial State results. Tenney won with 17,277 (53%) of the vote, with opponent Mario Fratto coming in second with 12,988 votes (40.17%), Phillips was third with 1891 votes (5.85%).
13 WHAM
Rochester fire captain was facing eight departmental charges before abrupt retirement
Rochester, N.Y. — Had Capt. Jeffrey Krywy remained on the job, he'd have faced departmental charges and possible termination. 13WHAM has obtained new details of the City of Rochester's investigation into Krywy. He's accused of taking firefighters - including a Black firefighter - to an allegedly racist party while they were all on duty.
‘He knows the district’: New leadership in RCSD
The district announced Dr. Carmine Peluso as the new acting superintendent Wednesday evening.
wlea.net
Assemblywoman Byrnes Celebrates Arkport Cycles 50 Years In Biz
ARKPORT, NY – “I was over to Arkport Cycles today,” said Assemblywoman Majorie Byrnes. “Happy to give them a Citation from the Assembly celebrating 50 Years. John Jamison and Jennifer Swarts accepted the Citation. A great family business.”
wdkx.com
List For The First Day Of Schools For Monroe County Districts
It’s that time of the year again for teachers and students. School districts across Monroe County are getting ready to begin the brand-new school year here’s a list of school districts start dates.
iheart.com
Potential Charges May Have Motivated Rochester Fire Captain's Retirement
If suspended Rochester Fire Captain Jeffrey Krywy hadn't retired last week, he would have faced a list of departmental charges. Documents obtained by 13WHAM list eight charges for taking his crew, while on duty, to a politically-themed party. A black firefighter, Jarrod Jones, said the party demeaned women and featured racial stereotypes.
Rochester Rundown: Racism denial, election results, new brewery in Penfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
RCSD racing to hire for open positions as new school year draws closer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expanded class sizes could be part of the start of the new school year in the RCSD. The district is racing to fill vacant faculty positions ahead of the first day of school. Many of those taking the jobs are recent graduates who've never led a...
wellsvillesun.com
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Longtime RCSD teacher anxious about new school year, encouraged by acting superintendent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers and families are learning of the change in leadership as they are preparing to head back to the classroom. A teacher in the district for 20 years, Jason Valenti, is preparing for the upcoming school year. “Going through some...
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
GOP’s VanBrederode to carry Independence line on November ballot
The Monroe County Board of Elections has certified VanBrederode’s petitions and a lawsuit challenging them has been dropped. Republican state Senate candidate James VanBrederode, who is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney, will carry the Independence Party line in November’s general election. VanBrederode, who retired earlier this year as chief of the Gates Police Department, had submitted petitions to run on the Independence line, but the validity of the signatures...
Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert
All three are scheduled to appear in court in October.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County holds end-of-summer initiative for disposal of hazardous materials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that summer is nearing its end, perhaps you’re wondering what to do with your waste products. Monroe County has an end-of-summer initiative for disposing of hazardous materials. You can drop these items off at the Monroe County/Waste Management Ecopark at 10 Avion Drive. The Ecopark is accepting the items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays or 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Autism Council of Rochester giving away free supplies, haircuts for all at back-to-school event
Parents can register for the free event ahead of time online.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester police investigate fatal shooting on Cedarwood Terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found shot and killed early Saturday morning, an official with the Rochester Police Department says. Officers responded to the area of Cedarwood Terrace and Quincey Street around 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found the...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester couple hoping to land Cannabis Dispensary License
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Thursday, New York State began accepting applications from people who want to open legal marijuana dispensaries in New York. At the front of the line was a Rochester couple who meets the benchmarks and is hoping to get one of the first licenses to legally sell.
