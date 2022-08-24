ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Now that summer is nearing its end, perhaps you’re wondering what to do with your waste products. Monroe County has an end-of-summer initiative for disposing of hazardous materials. You can drop these items off at the Monroe County/Waste Management Ecopark at 10 Avion Drive. The Ecopark is accepting the items from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays or 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO