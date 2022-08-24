ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees

If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership.  It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Equal Education#School Safety#Health And Safety#K12#Bcsd
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast

The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Government Technology

New Fiber Would Accelerate Internet in Bakersfield, Calif.

(TNS) — Homes and businesses across metropolitan Bakersfield would get the option of contracting high-speed internet service as part of a $400 million fiber-optics system a Delaware-based company is negotiating with the county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield. At no cost to taxpayers, SiFi Networks proposes to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
delanonow.com

Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs

By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history

For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume

The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy