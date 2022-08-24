Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Loyal Dale: Standard School District inspires its employees
If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
Kern County school districts struggle to find bus drivers
Getting students to and from school is essential to many parents who may not be able to bring their children to school themselves. That’s why bus drivers are important in providing transportation.
Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership. It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
California State University Bakersfield to start providing medicated abortions
While Roe v Wade being overturned has limited access to abortions in many states, California is providing more access.
southkernsol.org
Community members gather at Board of Supervisors meeting to show that they stand with Immigrants
On Tuesday, the Kern County Board of Supervisors held a community forum for the California Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUST) Act during their regularly scheduled 9 a.m. meeting. During Tuesday’s forum, both the sheriff’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) gave presentations. Following the presentations,...
KSBW.com
Why marching California farm workers want Gov. Newsom to sign union voting rights bill AB 2183
A group of farmworkers and their supporters are just days away from completing a nearly monthlong march across California. The group is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign a bill that would give them more options and protections while voting for union elections. The United Farm Workers union is supporting...
Bakersfield Californian
Policy, poverty compound the problem: Kern officials discuss why county claims top homicide rate for 5th year per AG
A Kern County sheriff’s deputy. Two girls, a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old. A 78-year-old woman. These people are just a few of the victims of local homicides in 2021, Kern County’s deadliest year of homicides since 2012, according to data from the California Attorney General’s Office released last week.
sjvsun.com
After 355-mile march, UFW staring down another defeat at Newsom’s hands
As its members complete a 355-mile march from Delano to the California Capitol Building in Sacramento, it appears that the United Farm Workers will, for the second straight year, be spurned by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the heart of the farmworkers’ march is a bill sitting on Newsom’s desk that...
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Honor Flight Kern County breakfast
The Elks Lodge in downtown Bakersfield took on a celebratory atmosphere Aug. 4 as Honor Flight Kern County honored veterans, and thanked fundraisers and volunteers for their dedication during a breakfast event. Honor Flight is a nationwide nonprofit organization, and in Kern County, the local chapter has been flying World...
City of Bakersfield is looking to fill 200 open employment positions.
Job seekers are invited to bring their resumes to the Community House at Mill Creek Park, where they will be able to meet and speak with a number of representatives from various city departments.
Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
City code enforcement talks about Bakersfield's abandoned buildings
Billy Owens, Bakersfield Code Enforcement supervisor talks about the state and status of the Manila Inn property on Union Avenue.
Government Technology
New Fiber Would Accelerate Internet in Bakersfield, Calif.
(TNS) — Homes and businesses across metropolitan Bakersfield would get the option of contracting high-speed internet service as part of a $400 million fiber-optics system a Delaware-based company is negotiating with the county of Kern and the city of Bakersfield. At no cost to taxpayers, SiFi Networks proposes to...
delanonow.com
Protect Kids from this Deadly Drugs
By Pastor David Vivas Jr., World Harvest International Church, Delano. Minor children are the sole responsibility of a mother and father. You must protect your children against the damaging effects of drugs and alcohol. Fentanyl is a deadly drug being introduced to young people. Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic...
Bakersfield Californian
History: For whom the bell tolls: Mary Beale’s place in Bakersfield history
For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
Bakersfield Californian
Victim of shooting outside Target was Wasco State Prison correctional counselor
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Thursday the man shot and killed Wednesday evening outside the Target on Stockdale Highway was a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the victim as Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead...
City of Bakersfield speaks on the condition of Truxtun Lake
The City of Bakersfield said that due to the drought they had to prioritize water for the water treatment plants for drinking water, showering, cooking, cleaning, washing, and typical use.
CHP: Men stopping drivers on CA freeways asking for assistance is a scam
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Office is now warning drivers of a scam that has been happening on state freeways and now happening in Kern County. The Bakersfield CHP Office has been receiving reports from drivers of being stopped by a man who steps in front of their vehicles and then […]
Man killed at SW Bakersfield shopping center identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was shot and killed at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center on Wednesday evening has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office. Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, of Bakersfield was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation press […]
Bakersfield Californian
City's drive-through dog vaccination clinics to resume
The city of Bakersfield's low-cost drive-through dog vaccination clinics will resume in September after a hiatus during the hot summer months. The next clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Silver Creek Park, 7011 Harris Road. It may end early due to limited supplies, according to a city memo.
