ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn surging for key offensive tackle target

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhJAg_0hTqVCj400

Auburn has identified Gernorris Wilson as one of their top targets at offensive tackle and they are in a great place to land him.

Wilson is a three-star recruit and the No. 1,134 overall player in the 247Sports composite but Auburn’s coaching staff is much higher on him and has made him a priority.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder was on campus for the Big Cat Weekend and is scheduled to be back for an official visit for the Penn State game. In fact, he told Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live he nearly committed to Auburn during Big Cat and his mother was a major reason why.

“That was her first time to Auburn,” Wilson said. “She wanted me to commit right then and there. It was definitely hard to say ‘no.’ I’m not lying, it was really hard.”

It may just be a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on his commitment, Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover cast a Crystal Ball for Auburn to land Wilson on Tuesday.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine agrees, giving the Tigers a 99.5% chance of landing the Lakeland, Florida native.

When discussing what stands out about Auburn Wilson told Niebuhr it is the family environment.

“The family environment is one thing,” Wilson said. “They’re really friendly and real family based there. I really like that.”

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

7 potential candidates for Auburn’s next athletics director

Allen Greene’s tenure at Auburn has come to an end. The embattled athletics director announced Friday he will be stepping down from his role effective Aug. 31, informing Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts of his decision this week. Greene’s decision to step down to pursue other interests comes 4...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD

It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Glenwood falls in nail-biter to Georgia opponent Brookstone

For the second week in a row, Glenwood played a first-time opponent from Georgia and for the second week in a row, came up just short as Brookstone School of Columbus came to Sammy Howard field Friday night and squeezed out a 25-23 win over Glenwood in the Cougars’ season opener.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Big Cat Weekend#Penn State#Auburn Live#Auburn Undercover#Tigers
WSFA

Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”

The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

High school football guide: Opelika, Auburn High open region play; Valley meets Lanett

Last week: Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 50-7; Springwood was off. Overview: After three meetings in 11-man football, Springwood enters Southern Prep’s world as the Wildcats enter their first season in eight-man football. Southern Prep has been playing eight-man for years, adding a few linemen to play non-region games against Springwood in 11-man in recent seasons. Now, Springwood is in the AISA’s new eight-man classification, and the Springwood-Southern Prep series will continue in eight-man football.
TALLASSEE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Opelika-Auburn News

Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard

A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
LEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama retiree murdered in Belize

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
SALEM, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy