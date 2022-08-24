Ari Lennox Is A Sexy Goddess In A Sheer Green Mini Dress

Ari Lennox is always on top of her style game. The “Pressure” singer applied the pressure she sings about as she posed seductively in a sheer, green mini dress.View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox)

If you’re not following Ari Lennox on social media, you’re missing out on a lot of goodness. The D.C. native serves looks like nobody’s business. She recently blessed our timelines with a picture of her slaying a green dress that is too sexy for words. The ensemble draped perfectly over her flawless body and left little to the imagination. It featured a high ruffled neck, a cutout middle, and an asymmetrical bottom that revealed Lennox’s toned legs. Lennox paired the fun look with silver ankle-tie sandals and a diamond-encrusted ball clutch. She wore silver jewelry to accessorize the look, and her hair was styled in tail-length box braids.

Of course, Lennox’s followers were eating up her look. They flooded her comments with heart eyes, green hearts, and fire emojis. One of her followers conveyed our sentiments perfectly through their comment, “you’re literally perfection ari. always winning, the voice, the face and the body! .” @pakiwithaphatty wrote.

Lennox’s wore the green outfit in her recent music video for her latest single, “Hoodie” which is out now. The singer is gearing up to drop her next album, and we are ready for it!

DON’T MISS…

Ari Lennox Wears A Custom Jolleson Corset For Her Broccoli Fest Performance And We’re Green With Envy

As She Should: Ari Lennox Is Trending Just For Being Beautiful

Ari Lennox Spices Up Coachella In A Red Custom Crystal Jolleson Bodysuit