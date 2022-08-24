ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Quick Country 96.5

New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools

If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

New Café Opening Saturday In Northwest Rochester

Three years ago, First Alliance Credit Union announced plans for a new to Rochester concept. At the time, the credit union announced its new branch would have an open floor concept and share space with other locally owned businesses. A year later in 2020, First Alliance Commons opened its doors...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Love Halloween? Another Costume Store Opening Soon in Rochester

First, don't freak out. The calendar still says August but spotted throughout stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, you are going to see a mixture of holidays happening that might make your mind spin a bit. We have swimsuits for summer, back-to-school displays, Christmas has been spotted at a store in Rochester already, and a Halloween store is already opened in the Med City as well. And now, one more Halloween store is about ready to scare you on its opening day too!
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Traffic Cams Added To Busy Road Near Rochester

“We think the cameras provide users with a greater understanding of what’s happening on their roads,” - Michael Schweyen, district traffic engineer for MnDOT District 6 based in Rochester. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has installed four new traffic cameras on Highway 14 west of Rochester. Below you...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction

If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
WASECA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Another Drop in Rochester Public Schools Student Test Scores

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Minnesota Report Card issued by the State Education Department illustrates the impact of the COVID pandemic and other factors on student performance. It found significant declines in grade-level proficiency standards by students in the Rochester School District and statewide. The percentage of Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park

Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

