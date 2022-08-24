ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Oysterfest returns to Maplewood this September

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Robert J. Miller Oysterfest, a community health event for melanoma awareness and fundraiser featuring live outdoor music and food, will return to its annual location, The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood, on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m. In partnership with the township of Maplewood, since 2015 the popular event has raised more than $100,000 to support melanoma awareness, and provide essential funds for melanoma research and Maplewood–South Orange families in need.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Renna Media

Join the Walking Club this Autumn

The Millburn Health Department will offer a free Walking Club this fall, starting in September. The Club will meet on Fridays to walk around the reservoir at the South Mountain Recreation Complex, located in West Orange. Currently, the wearing of masks at any walks is optional but subject to change....
MILLBURN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

St. Francis residential community in Morris County to be demolished to make way for state-of-the-art healthcare community

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township learned earlier this week that an affiliate of the Springpoint organization, which owns the former St. Francis Residential Community facility, will be applying for demolition permits to demolish the structures on their property located at the comer of Diamond Spring Road and Pocono Road, according to Denville Township Administrator Steven Ward.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Ridgewood Gets Its First Rooftop Bar; Other Dining News

The long-awaited opening of Felina’s rooftop is finally here. The new area, called La Terrazza, includes a full bar, plus plenty of chairs and tables. The rooftop-only menu includes pizzas (such as clam pie, soppressata, mushroom-zucchini and more) and rosé, spritzers and margaritas. La Terrazza is Ridgewood’s first rooftop bar.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Fatally Struck By Train In Union County

A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train in Union County, officials said. The male pedestrian was struck by Raritan Valley Line train 5413 near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, NJT spokesman Jim Smith said. The train departed Newark Penn...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Clark, NJ’s dinosaur house is back to having fun

Forgive me for my childlike fascination with this modest home on Valley Road in Clark. I mean, while anyone would take notice of a dinosaur on a front lawn, I was born and raised there in Union County. Right next door in Rahway, in fact. And even spent one year living in Clark, the last year my parents were together when I was 11.
CLARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods

An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
PARAMUS, NJ
bananatreenews.today

Tree limb falls on a walker

An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne NJ

When we visited Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne last week we certainly didn’t have a sense of how massive Goffle Brook Park was. Had we realized that there were not one but three playgrounds we certainly would have tried to visit them all. That being said this playground,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jersey Family Fun

