Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Introduces Desert Sotheby’s International Realty of Palm Springs, CA USA to the LRE® Network

In Palm Desert, California, the New Porta via Restaurant Was Reimagined by Interior Designer Sophie Goineau as an Ode to the Architecture and Landscape of the Region. “We tamed the vibrant colors and impressions of quintessential desert structures in the area—bringing in more wood, earth and organics that calm down the sun—while enhancing the identity of the existing architecture in respect to the language of Palm Springs,” says Sophie Goineau, who heads up an eponymous studio.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO