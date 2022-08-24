Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Introduces Desert Sotheby’s International Realty of Palm Springs, CA USA to the LRE® Network

Read full article on original website
Golf, Spa, Eat, Repeat…. Why To Spend A Weekend In Palm SpringsBecca BlondPalm Springs, CA
9 Places to Visit in Joshua Tree on a Day TripBecca CJoshua Tree, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
The Indy Endorsement: The Singapore-Style Vermicelli at Wang’s Chinese Cuisine in Cathedral City
Where: Wang’s Chinese Cuisine, 35300 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City. Why: It’s a delicious dish at a great price. During the height of the pandemic, a group of friends would regularly get together at my friend Bryan’s house to hang out in his large backyard. In socially distanced fashion, on his patio surrounded by misters, we’d safely chat, commiserate, have a cocktail or two—and devour a whole bunch of food we’d ordered from Wang’s Chinese Cuisine in Cathedral City (not to be confused with the Wang’s in Palm Springs).
Sophie Goineau: A Desert Feast for All Senses
In Palm Desert, California, the New Porta via Restaurant Was Reimagined by Interior Designer Sophie Goineau as an Ode to the Architecture and Landscape of the Region. “We tamed the vibrant colors and impressions of quintessential desert structures in the area—bringing in more wood, earth and organics that calm down the sun—while enhancing the identity of the existing architecture in respect to the language of Palm Springs,” says Sophie Goineau, who heads up an eponymous studio.
New See’s Candies Store Opens in Rancho Mirage
Nothing is quite as sweet as opening a box of See’s Candies and taking in the rich aroma of the delectably displayed chocolates, all different flavors complementing each other to form the perfect package. But chocolate lovers have something else to be excited about, as a new See’s Candies location is now open at the Rancho Mirage Marketplace, to the left of Gelson’s.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
HOA sues Oswit Land Trust, others, seeks to pause development of nature preserve on golf course land
Residents of condominiums surrounding the decaying Mesquite Golf and Country Club golf course have named its new owners – Oswit Land Trust (OLT) — in a lawsuit seeking among other things to pause the development of a nature preserve on 180 acres OLT acquired in July. Driving the...
These nonstop flights make flying to Palm Springs a breeze
We'll lay out all the airports that service Palm Springs, all the airlines that fly into Palm Springs, and all the cities with nonstop flights to eternal summer.
Flash flood washes out part of Interstate 10, main highway between Phoenix and Los Angeles
Officials say the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix has been damaged by a flash flood. Heavy rain and flooding Wednesday washed out several lanes on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona state line. The Interstate 10 washout occurred near the community of Desert Center in Riverside County, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.
The Friday Flyer
City’s newest baby boy weighs in at 150 pounds
Canyon Lake’s newest birth brought to life a brand new 150-pound baby boy. Born on Aug. 10 at 2:22 a.m. to Veritas and Doalany, baby boy colt Divine Intervention, or Devin for short, hit the ground running at the Canyon Lake Equestrian Center barn. The little guy will begin...
Palm Desert man arrested for alleged country club burglaries since June
A man suspected of multiple residential burglaries since June was arrested today. The 36-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to Sgt. Rovann Cleveland of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Cleveland said that members of the Palm Desert Station's Burglary The post Palm Desert man arrested for alleged country club burglaries since June appeared first on KESQ.
Get Free Cake In Temecula, Courtesy Of Nothing Bundt Cakes
TEMECULA, CA — Bakery chain Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a sweet way with a cake giveaway at all locations across the country, including in Temecula. On Thursday, the first 250 guests to walk into the bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand's...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem
As of today, it’s not clear if there’s a cause for concern over any toxic algae blooms at the Salton Sea. The California State Water Resources Control Board has yet to release test results from samples submitted by Imperial County Environmental Health officials this week. The state works with Riverside and Imperial counties to manage The post Salton Sea water managers await toxic algae bloom test results as drought intensifies problem appeared first on KESQ.
Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure
Flood waters from rain in our local mountains shut down Indian Canyon Drive between Interstate 10 and the city of Palm Springs early Friday. The closure marked the second time in two weeks the roadway was closed due to water. Palm Springs Police closed the road at 6:00 a.m. between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet Road. The post Indian Canyon Drive reopens after flooding closure appeared first on KESQ.
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
From tragedy comes purpose: Benefit concert aims to address valley vet shortage
The sudden loss of a beloved animal companion three years ago spurred one desert resident into action, hoping to spare others from the grief she experienced. Now she’s getting help from a Coachella Valley icon. DeAnn Lubell lost her beloved rescue terrier, Amy, to a coyote attack in Yucca...
La Quinta Man Behind Bars in Alleged Coachella Burglaries
(CNS) – A 31-year-old man suspected in a series of commercial burglaries in Coachella was behind bars Friday. Ricardo Gonzalez Barba was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, grand theft and being a felon in possession of a bulletproof vest and ammunition, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
Developers eying two corner lots to build new Starbucks, El Pollo Loco
Fans of fast food — especially a certain major coffee chain – will have more choices in Palm Springs if developers eyeing two corner lots follow through on plans. Driving the news: Documents on file at City Hall show that a new Starbucks and a new El Pollo Loco are currently in the pre-application phase.
Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately
Palm Springs Fire Department Chief Kevin Nalder has resigned from the position, effective immediately, the city confirmed. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Loya will serve as Acting Fire Chief until further notice. Amy Blaisdell, communications manager for Palm Springs, said the City is immediately commencing conversation about how to fill the position. Nalder has been Palm The post Palm Springs Fire Chief Kevin Nalder resigns, effective immediately appeared first on KESQ.
