Thunder concerned Chet Holmgren may have suffered ligament damage in foot

Shams Charania: There’s fear Oklahoma City Thunder No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

I feel for Chet Holmgren and for OKC. His upside is tremendous and injuries for bigs are always terrifying. Hope he recovers quickly and completely. Can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. – 3:22 PM

There is fear Chet Holmgren has ligament damage in his foot. Not great, but here is what we know first now:

Beyond the injury itself, the crappy part of Chet Holmgren getting injured is that many are already screaming about “damn pro-am!”

Guys are playing somewhere all the time. This one just happened to be seen by a ton of people. Lots of guys get hurt in private runs. It happens. – 2:40 PM

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has potential torn ligaments in his foot, league sources told The Athletic on Wednesday. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. The former Gonzaga standout is believed to have suffered the injury at a Jamal Crawford CrawsOver Pro-Am game that had to be stopped due to unsafe court conditions. It was reported that the court was too slippery and players could not keep their grip due to condensation on the hardwood floors. -via The Athletic / August 24, 2022

Joe Mussatto: From Thunder spokesman: “Chet is in the process of undergoing evaluation and when we have an update, we will communicate.” -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / August 24, 2022

Shams Charania: Exams show Chet Holmgren has potential torn ligaments in his foot, sources said. A timetable is being determined based on further evaluations. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / August 24, 2022