Read full article on original website
Related
Drink loved by almost everyone raises risk of throat cancer
BRITS who enjoy a hot brew are at a soaring risk of developing cancer - but it all depends on how you drink it. Researchers found a link between those who drank tea and coffee with esophageal cancer. Around 10,000 people are diagnosed with the illness in the UK each...
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: The cholesterol-lowering vegetable shown to lower high blood sugar levels by 50%
Type 2 diabetes means the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin to regulate blood sugar levels or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by cells. Insulin regulates blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood. Deprived of this mechanism, blood sugar levels can soar to dangerous levels. Fortunately, there is an effective countermeasure at hand.
Comments / 0