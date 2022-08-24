ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Diabetes: The cholesterol-lowering vegetable shown to lower high blood sugar levels by 50%

Type 2 diabetes means the pancreas does not produce sufficient insulin to regulate blood sugar levels or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by cells. Insulin regulates blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood. Deprived of this mechanism, blood sugar levels can soar to dangerous levels. Fortunately, there is an effective countermeasure at hand.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy