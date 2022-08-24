MISSION — A 5-year-old child died in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission Thursday afternoon and the tragic death is under investigation. Information released from La Joya ISD said the district’s police department and medical personnel responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive child found in a car Thursday. “Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate (the) child and the child passed away,” the release said. According to the district, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he did not have any details…

MISSION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO