Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Donna police: Body of Pharr woman found in parking lot
The Donna Police Department is investigating after the body of a 43-year-old woman was found near a business Saturday morning. Donna police officers responded to the 1000 block of W. Business 83 at around 9 a.m. in reference to an employee finding the body in an open parking lot next to the business, police said.
5-year-old Child Dies in a Car in the Parking Lot at a South Texas Elementary School
MISSION — A 5-year-old child died in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission Thursday afternoon and the tragic death is under investigation. Information released from La Joya ISD said the district’s police department and medical personnel responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive child found in a car Thursday. “Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate (the) child and the child passed away,” the release said. According to the district, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he did not have any details…
News Channel 25
South Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car parked outside school
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy was declared dead after being found unconscious in a hot car parked at a La Joya ISD elementary school. On Thursday around 4:05 p.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies arrived at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on request by the La Joya ISD police. Police told the deputies the unnamed boy was found in a car of a staff member 'unconscious and not breathing,' according to officials. EMS arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene despite CPR attempts.
KRGV
Police: One in custody, one hospitalized after stabbing in Weslaco
One man is in custody and another man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in Weslaco Friday morning, police said. At about 6:38 a.m., Weslaco police responded to the 500 block of North Cantu St. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, police learned that a 37-year-old man had been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Release Victims’ Names From Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash
Two San Juan residents were the victims killed in a 3-vehicle wreck in Edinburg last weekend. Edinburg police say 30-year-old Eden Alberis Romero Archaga and 37-year-old Elizabeth Gonzalez Jimenez were in the Chrysler Crossfire that crashed and overturned in the northbound lanes of I-69C near Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Both Jimenez, who was thrown from the sports sedan, and Archaga were found dead at the scene.
KRGV
Infant dies, mother hospitalized after auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan
An 8-month-old baby died and a mother was hospitalized after an auto-pedestrian crash in San Juan on Monday. The crash happened on Raul Longoria Road at about 8:30 p.m. Police say the baby did not survive. The mother is in critical condition at a local hospital. This case is still...
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
KRGV
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
A 22-year-old driver is in custody after officials say he intentionally hit a person with a vehicle multiple times Wednesday night and then fled the scene, according to a news release from the city of San Benito. Elias Hernandez faces a charge of attempted murder and two drug-related charges. Police...
KRGV
Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School
A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
KRGV
Police: 5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle at La Joya ISD elementary school
The child who died after being found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle at an elementary school on Thursday was a 5-year-old boy who was related to a staff member at the campus, officials with the La Joya Independent School District said during a press conference Friday. La Joya ISD police...
Child found dead in car at south Texas school
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
5-Year-Old Texas Child Found Dead Inside Car Outside Of School
The student was related to a campus staff member.
Woman found dead near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped […]
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
Heartbreaking update after child, 5, found dead in car outside elementary school after frantic 911 call
A CHILD has been found dead in a car outside of a South Texas elementary school after a frantic 911 call to cops. The boy was pronounced dead after being discovered on a day when the temperature in Hidalgo County, Texas was above 100 degrees. A 911 call was received...
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley soldier
Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials. SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to...
KRGV
Police: Two arrested, warrants issued for theft suspects at Stripes in Weslaco
Police arrested two people and are searching for two more in connection with a theft at a Stripes in Weslaco last week, police Chief Joel Rivera announced during a press conference Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, officers responded to an aggravated robbery call at the Stripes on...
KRGV
Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville
Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
Comments / 0