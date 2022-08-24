Read full article on original website
Related
12newsnow.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend in SE Texas
Higher rain chances are forecast Monday and Tuesday due to a tropical wave and surge of gulf moisture. Otherwise, elevated chances next week in SE Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole
After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Update on the current water supply
SAN ANGELO, Texas —As of today, the City of San Angelo has more than four years of water supply according to an interview between Allison Strube, the Water Utilities Director and Lorelie Day, the City’s Communication Coordinator. As of August 1, 2022, the City of San Angelo recorded having 52 months of water supply left. […]
Are Twin Buttes In San Angelo A Volcano? No, BUT…
Last week, drought conditions caused the exposure of 113 million year old dinosaur tracks at, appropriately named, Dinosaur Valley State Park in the city of Glen Rose. Hearing this, made me curious. I always wondered if the Twin Buttes in San Angelo had ever been a volcano. Then I googled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 26, 2022
New cases and positivity rates continue to decline, according to the latest COVID-19 report released by the City of San Angelo.
Texas Hog Hunter Drops Massive Boar on Nighttime Stalk
A hog hunter in North Texas killed the biggest pig he’s ever seen from a cornfield not far from the Oklahoma border. It took Dakota Landers two attempts and a little help from his friends, but he eventually dropped the 350-pound boar under the cover of darkness on Aug. 18.
kgns.tv
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a sign pretty hard to miss and while the message was about love, it could also be a distraction for drivers. Hung high above traffic, on full display at the overpass by Guadalupe Street, hung a banner with words of affection directed to someone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
As some wells in Central Texas dry up, lawmakers weigh solutions to water infrastructure
The Texas House’s Natural Resources Committee met to hear testimony on the condition of Texas’ water and flood mitigation infrastructure and water supply to weigh what changes to the infrastructure are needed in the future.
Plateauberfests 2nd annual event coming soon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Plateau Brewing Co. is a locally-owned, Texas-centric Brewery and beer distribution operation rooted deep in West Texas and the business’s second annual Plateauberfest event is coming back to San Angelo in September. Plateauberfest takes a West Texas spin on the traditional German Oktoberfest. Attendees can look forward to a variety of […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Stanton dominates to win opener over Pampa
STANTON, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Stanton Buffaloes never trailed as they dominated from start to finish never trailing as they beat Grape Creek 33-8. Watch the video above for highlights.
‘Plateauberfest’ set to return to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A locally-owned and operated brewery is looking to get San Angelo hoppin’. Plateau Brewing Co. will host the business’s second annual ‘Plateauberfest’ event on Saturday, September 17 from noon to 6 p.m. at 214 South Chadbourne Street and in the adjacent parking lot. A nod to the traditional German Oktoberfest, the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Angelo LIVE!
The Mysterious Disappearance of One of the “Sic Em Cats” Flags
SAN ANGELO, TX — The decades’ old tradition at all San Angelo Central Bobcat football games is the running of three flags, each with separate words, “Sic,” “Em,” and “Cats.” The flags promote spirit and are used to celebrate scores. Every score features three flag bearers running the length of the Bobcat side of the stadium. At the Killeen Shoemaker game Friday night, the flag bearers were missing the third flag that read “Cats.”
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday night: 6-man Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37 Leakey defeated Eden 48-8 Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13 Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2 Friday night: 11-man Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24 […]
The Latest Invasive Species in Texas Looks Like a Wad of Gum
It's difficult to keep invasive species out of the water in Texas. The latest offender has been multiplying quickly in the San Antonio River, and it can lay up to 2,000 eggs at one time. Dangers of Invasive Species in Texas. If you look at the walls of the San...
San Angelo LIVE!
URGENT: Clock Is Ticking to Empty San Angelo Animal Shelter by Sept. 1 for Health & Safety Issue
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is having to evacuate all the animals currently there because of a health and safety maintenance issue according to information released late Wednesday. Concho Valley PAWS is working with the City of San Angelo on the massive undertaking to move more...
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
lavacacountytoday.com
Horror on the Texas Frontier
How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
Shooting suspects from Mississippi back in Midland on $1M bond
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men arrested earlier this month in Mississippi for their role in a July shooting that left a teen seriously injured have been extradited to Texas and are now in custody in Midland County. Ricky Slocum, 25, and Christopher Sumrall, 24, both of Mississippi, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery. Now an […]
Comments / 1