Persistent Drought Dries Up, Closes Popular Central Texas Swimming Hole

After reports last month that a popular Central Texas swimming hole was drying up, Hays County parks say they're closing Jacob's Well to swimming for the remainder of the year. The Hays County Parks Department said the watering hole was suffering from significant drought and that significant rainfall was needed...
Update on the current water supply

SAN ANGELO, Texas —As of today, the City of San Angelo has more than four years of water supply according to an interview between Allison Strube, the Water Utilities Director and Lorelie Day, the City’s Communication Coordinator. As of August 1, 2022, the City of San Angelo recorded having 52 months of water supply left. […]
TxDOT addresses banner hung on overpass

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a sign pretty hard to miss and while the message was about love, it could also be a distraction for drivers. Hung high above traffic, on full display at the overpass by Guadalupe Street, hung a banner with words of affection directed to someone.
The Mysterious Disappearance of One of the “Sic Em Cats” Flags

SAN ANGELO, TX — The decades’ old tradition at all San Angelo Central Bobcat football games is the running of three flags, each with separate words, “Sic,” “Em,” and “Cats.” The flags promote spirit and are used to celebrate scores. Every score features three flag bearers running the length of the Bobcat side of the stadium. At the Killeen Shoemaker game Friday night, the flag bearers were missing the third flag that read “Cats.”
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 1

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here’s a look at scores from Week 1 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday night: 6-man Bronte defeated Zephyr 44-37 Leakey defeated Eden 48-8 Santa Anna defeated Veribest 58-13 Menard defeated San Marcos Hill Country 47-2 Friday night: 11-man Killeen Shoemaker defeated Central 31-24 […]
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Horror on the Texas Frontier

How do you sleep at night with all the windows shut in the middle of a hot Texas summer? It had to be done, you had to suffer through it, or risk having your throat slit by Comanches lurking in the darkness - just awaiting their opportunity to kill you.
BREAKING: Stubborn Roach Infestation Causes Pending Closure of San Angelo Animal Shelter

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Animal Shelter is battling a serious issue with roaches and must clear the shelter of all animals and personnel to fix the infestation. According to new information from the City of San Angelo Friday morning, the San Angelo Animal Shelter, located at 3142 US Highway 67 N., will be temporarily closing in the coming days due to an issue with roaches at the shelter. Shelter staff has attempted to treat the issue using pet-friendly products and has exhausted all efforts.
