Nicaragua Continues Crackdown on Independent Media
In recent years Nicaraguan citizens have seen many news media outlets shut down by the government of President Daniel Ortega. Recently, one of the oldest radio stations in the country was shut down alongside an iconic newspaper. For Houston Castillo and Donaldo Hernandez, Cristina Caicedo Smit narrates the story.
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Abducted Nigerian Catholic Nuns Are Freed
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities say gunmen have released four abducted Catholic nuns unharmed. The nuns’ church says no ransom was paid. Imo State police commissioner Micheal Abattam said Wednesday the four Nigerian nuns were released "unhurt" without saying whether a payment was made to secure their release.
Attacks Increase Against Somaliland Media
Mogadishu, Somalia — Amid protests that turned deadly, persistent drought and election controversies, Somaliland's media are coming under attack. Arbitrary arrests, threats, beatings. Somaliland's journalists are bearing the brunt of a spike in attacks, media associations say. In a recent incident, police in Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway...
Uyghur Mass Detention Report May Be Delayed Again
Geneva — U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday cast doubt on whether she will release a long-awaited report on the mass incarceration of Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang region before she leaves office on August 31. When she announced her departure in June, Bachelet said she...
Political Journalists in Pakistan Face Slew of Attacks
A series of Twitter notifications alerted Gharidah Farooqi that she was once again at the center of a harassment campaign. A hashtag, using a Pakistani term for prostitute, pulled in tens of thousands of hate-filled posts directed at the political journalist. “I had already seen the hashtag at night but...
Nations Fail to Reach Deal on UN Treaty to Protect Sea Life
UNITED NATIONS — Diplomats from around the world have failed to reach agreement on a United Nations treaty designed to protect marine life on the high seas, after a fifth round of talks ended in impasse. Negotiations at U.N. headquarters in New York were suspended early Saturday following two...
Proper Adjectives, Part 2
Hello! This week on Ask a Teacher, we will continue to answer a question from Gustavo in Brazil about describing his teacher using the linking verb “be” and other adjectives. Question:. Hello, my name is Gustavo, from Brazil. I have been learning English with you for many years....
Mexico Arrests Alleged Mastermind in Journalist's Killing
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have arrested an alleged drug trafficker accused of masterminding the killing of a photojournalist in the northern border city of Tijuana in January, the government said Thursday. The killing of Margarito Martínez — and that of a second journalist in Tijuana days later —...
For First Time, Facebook, Twitter Take Down Pro-US Influence Operation
San francisco — This summer, for the first time, Facebook and Twitter removed a network of fake user accounts promoting pro-Western policy positions to foreign audiences and critical of Russia, China and Iran, according to a new report. The accounts, which violated the companies' terms of service, "used deceptive...
Even with Political Nemesis Prayuth on the Ropes, Thai Democracy Advocates Still Glum
Bangkok — The suspension of Thailand’s unpopular prime minister, Prayuth Chan-O-Cha, was given a lukewarm welcome Thursday by pro-democracy forces, who say his replacement — another elderly ex-army chief — shows the same authoritarian players still dominate national politics. Prayuth was suspended from office Wednesday by...
Yoon's Approach to North Korea Lacks Initial Strategy on Human Rights
WASHINGTON — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “audacious initiative” needs to include the goal of improving human rights in North Korea, not necessarily in the beginning of potential negotiations but as the plan is put in place, according to experts, if Pyongyang is to agree give up its nuclear weapons.
‘We were born here’: Ukrainians in frontline towns face painful choice
A Russian missile slammed into Valentina’s garden on a residential street in Kramatorsk at about 6pm on a warm August evening, landing among the squash and cabbages to the rear of the pensioner’s house, smashing windows, destroying the roof, scattering glass, tiles, bricks and rubble everywhere. Valentina, 75,...
Cuba Asks US For Technical Help to Clean Up Oil Depot After Fire
Cuba has asked the United States for technical help in restoring a major oil storage plant after a massive fire at the facility, killing 16 people. Cuba’s foreign ministry said Friday that experts from Cuba and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency met online Wednesday to talk about exploring "possible ways of cooperation to rehabilitate the worst-affected areas" of the plant in Cuba’s western port of Matanzas.
Drought Forcing New Arrivals in Somali Relief Camps to Eat Animal Skins
BAIDOA, SOMALIA — Somali authorities say a record drought has created near-famine conditions in South West state. New arrivals at relief camps say they are eating animal skins to survive. Baidoa, the administrative capital of Somalia’s South West state, is one of the worst drought-affected areas in the country....
3 Finnish Journalists on Trial for Revealing Defense Secrets
Copenhagen, Denmark — Three journalists went on trial Thursday in Finland on charges of revealing national defense secrets for allegedly publishing classified documents in a newspaper article. The article in daily newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, which published December 16, 2017, focused on the activities of the Finnish Intelligence Research Center,...
UN Condemns Airstrike in Ethiopia That 'Hit Kindergarten'
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — The U.N. children's agency UNICEF on Saturday condemned an airstrike that "hit a kindergarten" in Ethiopia's Tigray region, killing at least four people, including two children. Friday's strike in the Tigray capital, Mekelle, came days after fighting erupted on the region's southern border between government...
Ukrainian Students Find Refuge at US Colleges
Ukrainian students seeking to attend college in the United States are receiving assistance from many American schools. A recent report covering 559 schools found that at least 120 universities are offering some kind of assistance to Ukrainian students. The nonprofit Institute of International Education (IIE) prepared the report. The assistance...
The Inside Story-A World of Refugees
For World Refugee Day, stories from around the world by those forced to flee from home. From the War in Ukraine to xenophobia in Africa and the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, refugees and their will to survive. Now on The Inside Story: A World of Refugees. The Inside Story:
Turkey, Finland, Sweden Discuss Security Concerns, to Keep Meeting Through Autumn
HELSINKI — Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed on Friday to keep meeting in the coming months to discuss security concerns that Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance. Officials from the three countries held their first such...
