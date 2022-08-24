Read full article on original website
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos
In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
NFL・
Chet Holmgren’s season-ending injury draws strong reaction from Thunder GM Sam Presti
Chet Holmgren made headlines on Thursday for all the wrong reasons after the highly-touted Oklahoma City Thunder rookie was ruled out for what should have been his debut campaign due to a major foot injury. There has been a lot of talk surrounding the issue, and for his part, OKC general manager Sam Presti has made it abundantly clear that the injury has nothing to do with Holmgren’s body type.
NBA・
Oklahoma City's Chet Holmgren To Miss The Season With Same Injury That Sidelined Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem In 2010
Holmgren to miss his rookie season with Lisfranc injury
Look: MLB Pitcher Leaves Game After Getting Hit In Head By Line Drive
Atlanta Braves reliever Jackson Stephens was on the wrong end of a scary play Friday night. During the bottom of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, Stephens was hit in the head by a line drive. Despite taking a line drive to the side of the head, Stephens...
Jerry Kill unsure he'll shake PJ Fleck's hand in return to Minnesota
Jerry Kill has made it very clear that he's not a fan of Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck.
Official: Thunder Rookie Chet Holmgren to Miss 2022-23 Season
Chet Holmgren’s NBA debut will have to wait until the 2023-24 season.
Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon
With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
Look: Paige Spiranac Shares Racy Photo Ahead Of NFL Season
Earlier this offseason, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season drawing near, Spiranac took to social media...
NFL・
Yardbarker
L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks
Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
theScore
Pirates fans reluctantly give up Cruz's bat at Phillies game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Oneil Cruz’s bat slipped out of his hands and went flying into the stands after the Pittsburgh Pirates' rookie struck out in the third inning Friday night against Philadelphia. That's when things got sticky. The lumber landed in Jen Mehall's lap behind the Phillies dugout....
Yardbarker
Trade Notes: Lakers, Jazz, Talen Horton-Tucker, Donovan Mitchell
The trade that is sending Patrick Beverley from the Jazz to Lakers has been finalized, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, as we relayed, the Jazz are receiving Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. What will Beverley bring to the Lakers? Actually, it’s fairly evident. His tenacity and passion can...
Scores, highlights from Week 2 of Football Friday Nite
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is in full swing after a new season kicked off last week. Several teams came away with impressive wins, including Westerville Central’s trick play to beat Westerville North as time expired. The WarHawks will be featured on FFN’s Game of the Week when they take on another […]
CBS 58
Bucks organization mourns the loss of North Division High School principal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Bucks organization is mourning the loss of Keith Carrington, the North Division High School principal who died unexpectedly this week. While he served as principal, Carrington was also the lead supervisor of event security at Fiserv Forum. The president of the Bucks called Carrington...
theScore
This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS
1916 — Philadelphia’s Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939 — The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn’s Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947 — Brooklyn’s Dan Bankhead...
MLB・
theScore
Yankees place Cortes on IL with groin injury, reinstate Stanton
The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the injured list with a left groin strain, the team announced Thursday. In a corresponding roster move, New York reinstated outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton from the IL. Reliever Greg Weissert was also selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Cortes has been one...
Bucks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Improving a title contender is a difficult task in the NBA. That’s exactly why teams are apprehensive about going all-in on their core until they’re confident that they’re ready to win. After all, once the core is in place, a team generally loses wiggle room. Having a...
