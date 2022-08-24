Read full article on original website
25 active early-stage digital health investors
Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google
Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
Telehealth stock jumps amid imminent Amazon Care shutdown
Telehealth companies Amwell and Teladoc saw gains in the stock market following news of tech and retail giant Amazon ending its telehealth program, CNBC reported Aug. 25. Amwell stock was up 6.09 percent on Aug. 25 and Teladoc stock rose 4.01 percent following the announcement that Amazon Care will shut down.
Pittsburgh health system strikes 10-year partnership for end-to-end revenue cycle management
Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health has selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to an August 25 news release from the company.
Biotech company raises $5M in seed funding
Biotechnology company Ordaos has raised $5 million in seed funding to be used for product development and partner acquisition. Ordaos specializes in creating miniature proteins used in drug developments. The funding round was led by Middleland Capital's VTC Ventures, according to an Aug. 25 Ordaos news release. "Ordaos' class of...
Gender-affirming virtual care startup Plume raises $24M
Plume, a telehealth startup that focuses on the transgender community, landed $24 million in a series B funding round to expand nationwide and grow into virtual primary care. "As a trans woman and physician, I started Plume to offer a supportive space for trans Americans as they navigate our nation's broken healthcare system," stated Jerrica Kirkley, MD, Plume's co-founder and chief medical officer, in an Aug. 23 company news release. "We are on track to reach our goal of increasing access to high-quality, gender-affirming care to patients across the U.S. in both urban areas and coverage deserts."
Viewpoint: AI is getting good
Despite stories and opinions about the failed promise of artificial intelligence, the technology has the potential to revolutionize medicine — and society as a whole, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose wrote Aug. 24. Five years ago, the top AI story was how a machine learning tool from...
Amazon execs that exited this year
Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down or taken a break from their positions in 2022. Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Jan. 1:. Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in...
PathAI partners with Bristol Myers Squibb
Artificial intelligence company PathAI is partnering with pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb in a multiyear agreement. Bristol Myers Squibb will work with PathAI in the fields of oncology, fibrosis and immunology. The partnership will use AI models to better identify patient populations, according to an Aug. 25 PathAI news release.
Amazon to end Amazon Care services for employers
Amazon said it plans to cease operations of its Amazon Care service after Dec. 31. In an email sent to Amazon Health Services employees Aug. 24, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said, "we've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care."
Novartis to spin off drug business Sandoz
Global drugmaker Novartis will spin off its generics and biosimilars company, Sandoz, to focus on "innovative medicines" as pharmaceutical companies selling generics struggle to compete with the high costs of brand name drugs. "For Novartis, the separation of Sandoz would further support our strategy of building a focused innovative medicines...
Teladoc in the headlines: 6 recent stories
From hiring a former Renton, Wash.-based Providence executive to reporting a net loss of $9.78 billion in its second-quarter earning report, here are six of the most recent healthcare moves from Teladoc as reported by Becker's:. Teladoc expanded the offerings for Primary360, its virtual primary care platform, to give members...
Mount Sinai awarded $11.6M for surgical innovation center
New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Economic Development Corp. awarded Mount Sinai Health System an $11.6 million grant for the development of the new Comprehensive Center for Surgical Innovation. "With these awards, our administration is making critical investments in the health and prosperity of New...
