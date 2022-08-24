Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions
Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google
Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company
Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M
Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
What CIOs, digital execs expect from Amazon in healthcare
Amazon revealed plans to shutter Amazon Care in an Aug. 24 letter to Amazon Health Services employees. But that doesn't mean the end of healthcare services from the nearly $470 billion technology behemoth. "Organizations as large as Amazon and Alphabet can afford to try things in many different ways," said...
beckershospitalreview.com
25 active early-stage digital health investors
Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: AI is getting good
Despite stories and opinions about the failed promise of artificial intelligence, the technology has the potential to revolutionize medicine — and society as a whole, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose wrote Aug. 24. Five years ago, the top AI story was how a machine learning tool from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon execs that exited this year
Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down or taken a break from their positions in 2022. Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Jan. 1:. Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in...
RELATED PEOPLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets
From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 health systems with investment arms
Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
beckershospitalreview.com
Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent
Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
beckershospitalreview.com
Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks
As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Pittsburgh health system strikes 10-year partnership for end-to-end revenue cycle management
Pittsburgh-based St. Clair Health has selected R1 RCM to serve as its primary end-to-end revenue cycle management provider for the next 10 years. About 150 St. Clair Health revenue cycle employees will be offered comparable positions, pay and benefits with R1 RCM, according to an August 25 news release from the company.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon to end Amazon Care services for employers
Amazon said it plans to cease operations of its Amazon Care service after Dec. 31. In an email sent to Amazon Health Services employees Aug. 24, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said, "we've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care."
beckershospitalreview.com
Biotech company raises $5M in seed funding
Biotechnology company Ordaos has raised $5 million in seed funding to be used for product development and partner acquisition. Ordaos specializes in creating miniature proteins used in drug developments. The funding round was led by Middleland Capital's VTC Ventures, according to an Aug. 25 Ordaos news release. "Ordaos' class of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Some pros have a better idea for quiet quitters: Just quit
Is "quiet quitting," a trend gaining traction on social media that encourages workers to diminish their enthusiasm at work and refrain from exceeding expectations, the second-rate version of actually resigning?. While every generation brings its own attitude to work, the concept of quiet quitting is causing a growing divide between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says
The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
beckershospitalreview.com
The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
beckershospitalreview.com
LFA Machines acquires pharma ingredients distribution company
Encapsulation company LFA Machines has acquired pharmaceutical ingredients company Vivion. Vivion has distribution centers across the West Coast and office locations in California and Canada. LFA Machines hopes to expand its nutraceutical business with the acquisition, according to an Aug. 26 LFA Machines news release. LFA Machines is a subsidiary...
beckershospitalreview.com
Majority of clinicians at safety net practices reported 'moral distress' during pandemic
Most clinicians in the U.S. safety net practices reported "moral distress" during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 26 report from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. The distress of medical professionals working in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic is well documented in media...
Comments / 0