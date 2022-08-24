ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Google to label which healthcare facilities provide abortions

Google is updating its search and maps features to show which healthcare facilities provide abortions in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and several states outlawing the procedure, TechCrunch reported Aug. 25. The tech giant will label facilities as "Provides abortions" if it has confirmed that...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Why health systems pick Microsoft for the cloud over Amazon and Google

Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report. The eight provider and payer groups surveyed all use Microsoft's software-as-service solutions, while some also employ its infrastructure- and...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon exec joins healthcare workforce company

Patty Bedard, head of executive development at Amazon, left the company to join healthcare workforce marketplace platform CareRev. Ms. Bedard will serve as CareRev's chief people officer, according to an Aug. 25 press release. In this role, Ms. Bedard will be responsible for building strategies and processes to drive employee engagement and retention.
beckershospitalreview.com

Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M

Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures. The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators. "Psych...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
beckershospitalreview.com

What CIOs, digital execs expect from Amazon in healthcare

Amazon revealed plans to shutter Amazon Care in an Aug. 24 letter to Amazon Health Services employees. But that doesn't mean the end of healthcare services from the nearly $470 billion technology behemoth. "Organizations as large as Amazon and Alphabet can afford to try things in many different ways," said...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

25 active early-stage digital health investors

Despite slowing down a bit in 2022, the digital health funding market remains plenty active, as venture capitalists continue to bet on trends like telehealth and virtual care. Here are 25 of the most-active seed and pre-seed digital health investors, according to an Aug. 22 Substack post by health tech investor Christina Farr. They are listed in no particular order.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: AI is getting good

Despite stories and opinions about the failed promise of artificial intelligence, the technology has the potential to revolutionize medicine — and society as a whole, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose wrote Aug. 24. Five years ago, the top AI story was how a machine learning tool from...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon execs that exited this year

Several healthcare executives and leaders at Amazon have stepped down or taken a break from their positions in 2022. Here are three leaders who announced resignations or breaks since Jan. 1:. Phoebe Yang, general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said she was stepping down from her role in...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
beckershospitalreview.com

Where CIOs are spending most of their IT budgets

From the increasing up-keep of an EHR system to IT infrastructures that power the backbone of a health system, CIOs detail what areas of tech are the most costly for their health systems. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity. Linda Reed, RN. Vice President and CIO of...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

22 health systems with investment arms

Health systems across the U.S. are increasingly embracing venture capital as a way to test new technologies, a shift away from the traditional reliance on developing in-house intellectual property. The innovation funds or venture capital funds health system create help provide financial investment and resources to start-ups in their portfolio....
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna sues Pfizer over COVID-19 vaccine patent

Moderna filed a lawsuit Aug. 26 accusing Pfizer-BioNTech of using Moderna's patented mRNA technology for COVID-19 vaccines, according to court documents. In the lawsuit filed in Massachusetts, Moderna claims it was founded to develop mRNA technology and filed patents for it between 2011 and 2016, which Pfizer then "copied [...] without ever requesting a license."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Talent shortage makes health systems more susceptible to cyberattacks

As healthcare cybersecurity risks continue to rise, health systems are struggling to arm themselves due to a job shortage in healthcare workers, VentureBeat reported Aug. 23. According to the report, more than 1.5 million healthcare jobs were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though many of these jobs have been...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Mental Health#Healthcare Industry#Metaverse#Web3 Technology#Ifi Claims#Ibm#Medtronic#Siemens#Chinese#Ping An#Vinya Intelligence#Ac
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon to end Amazon Care services for employers

Amazon said it plans to cease operations of its Amazon Care service after Dec. 31. In an email sent to Amazon Health Services employees Aug. 24, Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, said, "we've determined that Amazon Care isn't the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers, and have decided that we will no longer offer Amazon Care."
beckershospitalreview.com

Biotech company raises $5M in seed funding

Biotechnology company Ordaos has raised $5 million in seed funding to be used for product development and partner acquisition. Ordaos specializes in creating miniature proteins used in drug developments. The funding round was led by Middleland Capital's VTC Ventures, according to an Aug. 25 Ordaos news release. "Ordaos' class of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

Some pros have a better idea for quiet quitters: Just quit

Is "quiet quitting," a trend gaining traction on social media that encourages workers to diminish their enthusiasm at work and refrain from exceeding expectations, the second-rate version of actually resigning?. While every generation brings its own attitude to work, the concept of quiet quitting is causing a growing divide between...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
beckershospitalreview.com

N95 masks aren't in shortage anymore, FDA says

The COVID-19 pandemic shoved the nation's weak supply of personal protective equipment into the limelight when hospitals scrambled to grab enough gowns, medical masks and gloves in 2020. More than two years later, N95 respirator masks exited the FDA's medical device shortage list. The decision marks a shift in supply...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The HR agenda: What 3 leaders at top US hospitals are starting, stopping

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospital and health system human resources leaders to rethink their approach to staffing shortages and other workforce challenges. This means not only starting something new, but also re-evaluating whether to stop an approach that has been in place but could be tweaked. Becker's asked human...
HOUSTON, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

LFA Machines acquires pharma ingredients distribution company

Encapsulation company LFA Machines has acquired pharmaceutical ingredients company Vivion. Vivion has distribution centers across the West Coast and office locations in California and Canada. LFA Machines hopes to expand its nutraceutical business with the acquisition, according to an Aug. 26 LFA Machines news release. LFA Machines is a subsidiary...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy